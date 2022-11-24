On Wednesday night, Dana White posted screenshots on his Instagram of horrific threats made by a man to him and his family. The comments specifically targeted the UFC president's daughter Savannah.

White urged his followers on Instagram to help him identify the man, who went by the username @loganmurphyfuctheufc.

White wrote:

"Do any of you know this scummy piece of f***ing shit @loganmurphyfuctheufc if you do please give me as much info as you have on him. He wants attention? He's gonna get it."

Within hours, White deleted the post and uploaded a new one stating "WE GOT HIM" and informing fans that the man had been identified. He has since deleted the second post as well.

MMA Mania shared screenshots of the first post on Twitter.

MMA mania @mmamania Dana White is publicly looking for some creep on Instagram. Dana White is publicly looking for some creep on Instagram. https://t.co/Nl6PGIRlm9

It was revealed that the man who was sending the threats was MMA fighter Brandon Bender.

MMA mania @mmamania Creep has been identified as MMA fighter Brandon Bender Creep has been identified as MMA fighter Brandon Bender

Journalist Alex Behunin shared a screenshot of Dana White sending words of dire warning to Bender after the information was revealed. Adam Sedlack, the CEO of UFC Gym, made a statement that Bender was no longer associated with them. He had been fired 75 days ago for "current erratic behavior." Behunin shared a screenshot of Sedlack's comment as well.

Read the two statements below:

Bender's Wikipedia page says he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for alleged threats to the UFC head honcho's daughter. There is yet to be any further news on the matter at the time of writing this article.

Who is Brandon Bender, the man who threatened Dana White?

Brandon Bender is an Italian-American mixed martial artist who competes in the bantamweight and featherweight division. He has been a professional MMA fighter since 2006, making his debut at KOTC - Rapid Fire.

His first loss in MMA came when he signed with Bellator and made his promotional debut against Travis Marx. He lost the bout via TKO. After bouncing back with a submission win over Mario Navarro, Bender lost again to Joshua Jones which was his last MMA outing to date. It took place in January 2020 on the undercard of Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg.

The bio on Bender's Instagram account is a hateful message directed at the UFC and Dana White:

"F*** THE ENTIRE UFC COMPANY! AND IF YOU OWN A PIECE F*** YOU TOO! All The Owners! [middle finger emoji]"

Both parties are yet to comment further on the matter.

