Dana White shares heartwarming Father's Day wishes posted by daughter Savannah 

Dana White, apart from being one of the most successful fight promoters in history, is also a loving father of three. White recently shared a series of heartwarming pictures posted by his daughter Savannah White on Father's Day.

One of the pictures White shared was a screenshot of a mirror selfie of the duo, shared by his daughter. In the picture, Savannah White expressed her love for her father, writing:

"You're my favourite human on this planet"

Another picture shows a throwback of the duo at a pool when Savanhan White was a little girl. The picture was captioned 'Forever Your Little Girl'.

White shared yet another throwback post of him and Savannah White hugging each other.

The UFC president also shared a Father's Day post his eldest son posted on his Instagram account.

White has on multiple occasions shown that he takes his duties as a father very seriously. The UFC president even missed the historic UFC 275 pay-per-view in Singapore to celebrate his son's 21st birthday.

How many kids does UFC president Dana White have and who are they?

The UFC president has three children with his wife Anne White. The duo tied the knot in 1996 and have been married for 26 years. White is the father to two boys, Dana White III and Aidan White, and a girl, Savannah White.

The UFC president's eldest child Dana White III plays football for the University of San Diego. He plays safety (defense) for the team.

In an article that the San Diego Union-Tribune published regarding White III, USD defensive coordinator Bobby Jay was quoted praising the athlete's physique and aggression on the field.

White's youngest son Aidan is 18 years old and seems to have his sights set on the pugilistic arts. Aidan White made his boxing debut in 2018 at the St. Patrick's Day Boxing Show in the Junior Golden Gloves event. White won his debut against Andre LeClerc in the 130lbs clash.

