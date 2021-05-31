Is UFC president Dana White married?

Being one of the most high-profile personalities in the world of MMA today, Dana White has kept his personal life largely private. The UFC president doesn't open up about his family too often, which can be attributed to his massive media attention.

In 1996, White tied the wedding knot with his longtime girlfriend, Anne White. Apparently, they met each other in middle school and that is when the sparks flew immediately between them.

At the time, the duo lived in Vegas and White used to work as a boxing coach. A few years later, he got in touch with the Fertitta brothers and bought the UFC from the Semaphore Entertainment Group (SEG). White was later instated as the president of the UFC, which is when his and Anne's lives took a turn for the good. Currently, White has a net worth of $500 million.

Anne and Dana White are parents to three children. They have two sons, Dana III and Aidan, and daughter Savannah, who is also the youngest in the White family. While Dana III is trying his hand at American football, Aidan is a Muay Thai practitioner and an amateur boxer.

For Aidan's 16th birthday, Dana White threw him a massive party that apparently cost him $1 million. Famous rapper Kendrick Lamar also performed at Aidan's birthday bash.

Dana White's mother claimed her son has been unfaithful to Anne White

Dana White shares a rough relationship with his mother, June White. She also wrote a book about his son, titled 'Dana White, King of MMA: Dana White an Unauthorized Biography'.

In the book, June made bold claims about Dana White cheating on his wife. She also referred to her son as an "egotistical and self-centered" individual.

“It is difficult for me to see how, as the popularity of the UFC evolved, the person I once knew changed into someone who is egotistical, self-centered, arrogant, and cruel. Dana went from being a true friend, a good son, and a truly nice person to being a vindictive tyrant who lacks any feelings for how he treats others," said June.

June also accused White of having a physical relationship with two of the UFC's ring girls and his sister-in-law.

“There’s two ring girls I know about, one was the Xyience girl, the other was Rachelle. She was trying to build a career, she was a Playboy girl. It was pretty obvious they had a relationship going on. He slept with his sister-in-law in my house, I was absolutely furious.”

