Dana White claims fans "don't follow the sport at all" if they're not pumped for UFC 276 this weekend

Dana White claims that people who are not thrilled about UFC 276 are not real fans of the sport.

Ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view event this Saturday, the UFC president sat down with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports for a chat. At the start of the interview, White praised the quality of the fight card. He said that if someone was unaware or unexcited about the event, they were not true followers of MMA:

"I mean, on paper, this card is ridiculous. You know my [phrase], 'If you don't know, now you know.' If you don't know this weekend, you literally don't follow this sport at all. The other great thing about this week, obviously International Fight Week is awesome for us, for the brand, for the fighters, for the city and you know, this thing is simulcast on ESPN+, ESPN network and ABC. So, very big weekend for the fighters."

Watch the entire conversation between Dana White and Kevin Iole for Yahoo! Sports below:

UFC 276 will take place on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The event will take place during the promotion's 10th annual International Fight Week. The UFC's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will also be held during the week.

UFC 276 is stacked from top to bottom

On paper, UFC 276 is one of the most exciting pay-per-view events of the year. The card is full of exciting fights from top to bottom. At the top of the card is a championship fight between Jared Cannonier and middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

The co-main event features another title match as Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will clash for a third time for the featherweight title.

Apart from those fights, intriguing matchups like Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland and Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz will also take place on the main card of UFC 276. Furthermore, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will take on Bryan Barberena.

That is not all. The prelims are also stacked with thrilling clashes. Brad Riddell and Jalin Turner will lock horns in a lightweight matchup. UFC veterans Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone will also square off in a welterweight bout.

Other notable fighters who will feature on the card include Uriah Hall, Andre Muniz, Ian Garry, Maycee Barber, Brad Tavares, Dricus Du Plessis and Jessica Eye.

