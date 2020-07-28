Dana White was recently in conversation with Brett Okamoto of ESPN and during the interview, the UFC President hinted towards the possibility of a mega-fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre.

In the past, Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his desire to face the legendary UFC Welterweight fighter, and GSP himself has also been open to a potential fight against 'The Eagle'.

Video: Full interview with Dana White (@danawhite). Fight Island fallout. Who gets first crack at Deiveson Figueiredo (Garbrandt?), possibility of Volk/Max 3, Khabib future, Kahmzat Chimaev and more. https://t.co/y0O2JXtBPs — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 28, 2020

The reigning UFC Lightweight Champion currently holds an unbeaten record of 28-0 and there is a possibility that Nurmagomedov will fight only 2 more times in the Octagon. But as of now, the question remains - will 'The Eagle' step into the Octagon with GSP for his final fight?

According to Dana White, he is willing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov a fight against Georges St-Pierre if the former asked for it. The UFC President pointed out the fact that the reigning Lightweight Champion has been a great asset to his company and White would do anything that Khabib wanted. (H/T: Essentially Sports)

“Sure I mean it’s the last fight of his career, the guy he’s been great to the company, great to the sport and I like Khabib a lot. I would do anything Khabib wanted to.”

"He's been great to the company, he's been great for the sport... I would do anything Khabib wanted to do."@danawhite says he would consider @TeamKhabib's wishes for his final fight, including a potential bout with @GeorgesStPierre. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/pqre0cWiqS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 28, 2020

GSP's last fight in the UFC was way back in 2017 when he defeated Michael Bisping for the UFC Middleweight Title. Shortly afterwards, he announced his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts once again.

Who is next for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is guaranteed to face Justin Gaethje in his next fight. 'The Highlight' recently won the interim UFC Lightweight Title by beating Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249.

An undisputed title fight between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje is expected to take place at some point down the road. However, it still remains to be seen who Khabib Nurmagomedov's final Octagon opponent will be. A rematch against Conor McGregor could be on the cards but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.