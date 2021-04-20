Watch: Dana White clarifies that he didn't actually bet any money on Ben Askren beating Jake Paul.

UFC president Dana White is a self-confessed gambler, and a compulsive one too. White has previously lost a $1 million boxing bet and is a blackjack king who has won millions while simultaneously being banned from several casinos in Las Vegas.

Dana White has spent most of his life in Sin City, and so naturally, betting and gambling are a part of his life. He has publicly stated on many occasions that he enjoys the added emotions brought to sports through betting.

Did Dana White bet on Ben Askren against Jake Paul?

Jake Paul and Snoop Dogg were elated after Paul's win over Ben Askren, stating that Dana White bet them over $1 million in favor of Ben Askren. Snoop Dogg, who was commentating at the Triller event, even publicly asked after the fight:

"Dana, where my money at?"

Jake Paul, the YouTuber who likes to call himself a boxer without fighting boxers, began his next charade of imaginary accomplishments. He talked about what he'd buy with the money Dana White apparently owes him. You can probably understand his excitement, considering White's comments on Mike Tyson's podcast.

However, in a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White clarified that he did not place a bet on Ben Askren. White stated that not only would he never place an illegal bet but that he'd have gotten much better odds betting legally in Las Vegas.

Dana White did not bet on this past weekend's Askren/Paul boxing match in any capacity. pic.twitter.com/Qq8XwnFTJ1 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 20, 2021

Dana White may be a compulsive gambler, but he's a smart and shrewd businessman. There is no way he will place an illegal bet in exchange for terrible odds when he can place one legally in exchange for a much better payoff.