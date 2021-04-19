Jake Paul reveals what he intends to buy with the $1 million Dana White owes him for betting on Ben Askren

Jake Paul has revealed what he intends to buy with the $1 million he believes Dana White owes him for betting on Ben Askren to win their fight.

Now 3-0 in his professional boxing career, with his latest win being a first-round TKO over Ben Askren, Jake Paul has taken to Twitter to suggest that White owes him money. Paul noted that he’d likely buy a Porsche 918 Spyder with the money.

What should I buy with @danawhite’s $1m?



I’m thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder🧐 pic.twitter.com/XVUUQuaKFE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul’s tweet read as follows:

“What should I buy with @danawhite’s $1m? I’m thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder”

Jake Paul had previously demanded that Dana White raise the stakes, as Paul was willing to bet $2 million on himself and wanted White to bet the same amount on Askren. Presently, it remains unclear as to what amount of money White bet on the fight or if he’d actually staked anything at all.

Dana White was willing to bet $1 million on Ben Askren against Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

During an appearance on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, UFC president Dana White claimed that he was willing to bet $1 million on Ben Askren against Jake Paul.

White told podcast host Mike Tyson and co-host Zab Judah that he’d bet $1 million that Askren would beat Paul. Professional boxing legends Tyson and Judah had words of high praise for Jake Paul as they tried to convince White that the YouTube megastar is indeed a hard-working boxer.

Nevertheless, White disagreed and reiterated that he’d have no qualms in betting on Ben Askren beating Jake Paul in their professional boxing match. White stated:

“Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a f**king boxer. This guy is a f**king YouTube kid. Zab (Judah), no bulls**t. You are hanging out with the kid. You know him. You’re saying he can fight? So, the kid he is going to fight is a wrestler, decorated wrestler. But he’s actually fought real guys. He’s been a world champion in other organizations in MMA. I hope you can bet on this thing because I will bet a million dollars that he loses this f**king fight. I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Following Dana White’s aforementioned comments prior to the fight, Jake Paul challenged White to double down and make it a $2 million bet. White and Paul’s mutual friend, hip hop legend Snoop Dogg, subsequently noted that he’d bet $2 million on Paul beating Askren.

As of this writing, Dana White is yet to issue a statement on Jake Paul’s win over Ben Askren. White has now been called out by Snoop Dogg, who’s jestingly claimed that White owes him $2 million.

