Did Dana White bet on Ben Askren against Jake Paul for the Triller fight?

Dana White has done an incredible job of building the UFC over the years. While he is a combat sports enthusiast, White is self-admittedly a 'degenerate gambler' who has lost a $1 million boxing bet in the past.

In March this year, Dana White appeared on Mike Tyson's 'Hotboxin'' podcast, where he seemed amused by the idea that anyone could favor a YouTuber like Jake Paul against an experienced fighter like Ben Askren.

While he did admit that Askren is a wrestler and not known for his striking, he flat-out refused to accept that Jake Paul had any chance. He went as far as to say that he'd bet $1 million on Jake Paul losing the fight.

Jake Paul saw this and decided to ramp things up with an offer of his own.

Did Dana White actually place a bet against Jake Paul?

There has been no official word from anyone regarding this question yet, but it would seem so. Snoop Dogg, who was part of the commentary team for the Triller fight card, publicly asked Dana White after the fight:

"Where my money at?"

Did Dana White lose a bet to Snoop Dogg regarding the outcome of the fight? Currently, we can't say for sure. But judging by the rapper's callout to White, it would seem so. Or at least Snoop Dogg appears to have the impression that they made the bet.

Either way, there's proof on record of Dana White saying he'd bet $1 million against Jake Paul. Whether he went through with it or not, we don't know. But if he did, he definitely owes someone the big bucks. Jake Paul is convinced White owes him the money; he has already started making plans for what he'll do with it when it arrives.