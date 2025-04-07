Dana White clarifies after fans mistakenly reach out to the UFC CEO following his tribute to popular YouTuber's late dog

Dana White's recent Instagram story created a misunderstanding among fans. White shared a heartwarming tribute on social media to Donald, a French Bulldog owned by YouTube star Stephen Deleonardis, popularly known as ‘SteveWillDoIt.’

Ad

The UFC CEO, a close friend of Deleonardis, reposted his friend's Instagram story of White affectionately holding his deceased puppy.

The UFC head honcho's story was mistaken by the fans, who thought Donald was his dog. Concerned, netizens flooded White's inbox with condolences.

White originally captioned his story:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“RIP DONALD. SOME PEOPLE WILL SAY IT’S JUST A DOG. BUT HE WAS MY MY SOUL DOG.”

Ad

Trending

Check out Dana White's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of White's story. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

After the confusion surfaced, the UFC CEO quickly posted another story clarifying that the dog wasn't his and it belonged to his friend. The 55-year-old wrote:

Ad

"Donald the dog was not my dog. He was @stevewilldoit dog. I reposted Steve's post. Thank you for reaching out everyone."

Check out White's comments below:

White's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

Dana White’s billion-dollar tech fight vision fizzles out once again

Dana White's love for being a spectacular vision in the world of combat sports is nothing new. His sheer attempts to make a fight happen between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg can be a prime example.

Ad

White had revealed his discussions with Italy’s Minister of Culture trying to arrange the fight at the Colosseum in Rome. But like much of the UFC Brass's headline-making crossovers, be it celebrity brawls or boxing setups, the fight never materialized.

MMA Orbit shared the same news in an X post, which read:

"Dana White has said that he held a meeting with the Minister of Culture in Italy regarding holding the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.White also says both fighters would be drug tested for the bout.White predicts the fight would make a billion in revenue."

Ad

Check out the original post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.