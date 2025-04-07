  • home icon
  • Dana White clarifies after fans mistakenly reach out to the UFC CEO following his tribute to popular YouTuber's late dog

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Apr 07, 2025 22:43 GMT
UFC 313: Pereira v Ankalaev - Source: Getty
Dana White clears the air after fans confuse dog tribute as his own loss. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White's recent Instagram story created a misunderstanding among fans. White shared a heartwarming tribute on social media to Donald, a French Bulldog owned by YouTube star Stephen Deleonardis, popularly known as ‘SteveWillDoIt.’

The UFC CEO, a close friend of Deleonardis, reposted his friend's Instagram story of White affectionately holding his deceased puppy.

The UFC head honcho's story was mistaken by the fans, who thought Donald was his dog. Concerned, netizens flooded White's inbox with condolences.

White originally captioned his story:

“RIP DONALD. SOME PEOPLE WILL SAY IT’S JUST A DOG. BUT HE WAS MY MY SOUL DOG.”
Check out Dana White's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of White&#039;s story. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]
After the confusion surfaced, the UFC CEO quickly posted another story clarifying that the dog wasn't his and it belonged to his friend. The 55-year-old wrote:

"Donald the dog was not my dog. He was @stevewilldoit dog. I reposted Steve's post. Thank you for reaching out everyone."

Check out White's comments below:

White&#039;s Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]
Dana White’s billion-dollar tech fight vision fizzles out once again

Dana White's love for being a spectacular vision in the world of combat sports is nothing new. His sheer attempts to make a fight happen between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg can be a prime example.

White had revealed his discussions with Italy’s Minister of Culture trying to arrange the fight at the Colosseum in Rome. But like much of the UFC Brass's headline-making crossovers, be it celebrity brawls or boxing setups, the fight never materialized.

MMA Orbit shared the same news in an X post, which read:

"Dana White has said that he held a meeting with the Minister of Culture in Italy regarding holding the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.White also says both fighters would be drug tested for the bout.White predicts the fight would make a billion in revenue."
Check out the original post below:

हिन्दी