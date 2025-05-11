UFC 315 is officially in the books, and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo has made headlines by announcing his retirement after his unanimous decision defeat to Aiemann Zahabi at their main card bout.

Aldo came into this fight on the back of a split-decision loss against Mario Bautista at UFC 307. On the other hand, Zahabi secured a unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at his last outing and has now improved his UFC win streak to six fights.

The Brazilian star scored a knockdown during the third round of their bout; however, the Canadian was able to outland him 99-68 throughout the fight. As a result, the judges unanimously scored the contest 28-29 in favor of Zahabi.

In the immediate aftermath of the bout, Aldo removed his gloves, and told Daniel Cormier, through a translator during the post-fight Octagon interview, that he was retiring because he didn't feel the hunger and the weight cuts were becoming more difficult.

Check out Jose Aldo's retirement speech below:

Many fight fans held the opinion that the 38-year-old did enough to secure the victory. Several fans and MMA experts took to social media to ridicule the judges for their scoring. One fan shared a post, calling for robbery and urging UFC head honcho Dana White to get new judges on board.

"Jose Aldo got f*cking robbed. @danawhite, find new judges you f*cking bald tomato."

'The MMA Guru' shared a post on X, where he slammed the UFC for not showing their tribute to the all-time featherweight great.

Another fan raised the same issue and mocked the UFC for providing Anthony Smith with a tribute video during his retirement at the previous pay-per-view but failing to do the same for Aldo this weekend.

Check out more reactions below:

The MMA world reacts to Jose Aldo's retirement at UFC 315

