Dana White compares Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington beef with Daniel Cormier-Jon Jones feud

UFC president Dana White compared the rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington to that of former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

The legendary duo fought twice for the UFC light heavyweight title with Jones winning both the bouts, one via unanimous decision and the second via a knockout. After their second fight, Jones even praised Cormier as a 'model champion'.

White said:

"It's up there you know....it's up there with Jones and Cormier. The difference is that these guys actually lived together, trained together and trained out of the same camp."

Check out White's interview below:

White also stated that this rivalry is not just talk, like many other fights. It's the No.1 welterweight versus No. 6 in the promotion and is as real as it gets.

White had high praises for Colby Covington, stating that if it wasn't for the brilliance of Usman Kamaru, the current welterweight champion, 'Chaos' would be the reigning champion.

He was also quizzed on whether the BMF title would be on the line this Saturday as Jorge Masvidal currently holds the title. White replied that he would have to check with his team on whether he could and would then probably put it on the line.

Dana White brings extra security on stage during the Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington pre-fight press conference

At the pre-fight press conference, Dana White had extra security on stage to separate Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

White explained that this shouldn't come as a surprise to the audience given the hatred that exists between the former teammates in recent weeks. He had the following to say:

"Well if anybody doesn’t think that one of these two might do something today, you’re out of your f****** mind. That’s why we have everybody up here, and yeah, this is real."

Catch the pre-fight press conference below:

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the legitimacy of the hatred between 'Gamebred' and 'Chaos'. Is it one of those fight promotion tactics or is it for real? Fans will find out on Saturday when they face each other in the Octagon.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar