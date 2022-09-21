"No man laughs when he sees that happen" - Dana White completely denies that he was laughing at brutal groin kick in DWCS fight

UFC president Dana White reacted to the brutal groin kick that Austen Lane landed on Richard Jacobi in their fight at Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) in the post-fight media scrum.

Austen Lane made the most of his second DWCS opportunity with a TKO victory over Jacobi in the first round. Lane got off to a shaky start, though, after landing an unintentional and brutal groin kick on Jacobi early in the bout.

The sound of the kick echoed inside Las Vegas' UFC Apex. A reporter asked White during the post-event interview where he would rank the groin kick amongst other infamous instances in the past. White said:

"That's right up there. That was a nasty low blow. Yes, that was one of the worst."

When the reporter suggested that White was probably laughing when the incident transpired, the UFC president replied:

"Oh! I promise you I wasn't laughing during that. If I was laughing, it was because of something else. No man laughs when he sees that happen. That I guarantee you. That was a bad one."

Watch the full interview below:

Dana White talks about signing the youngest fighter in UFC history

This week's DWCS episode hosted 10 fighters who competed for a coveted UFC contract. UFC president Dana White gave out contracts to all the winners, but signing 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. was undeniably the biggest talking point.

Rosas Jr. displayed strong grappling skills in a unanimous decision victory over Mando Gutierrez. The bantamweight prospect showed a wide array of skills in his arsenal as he scrambled from one position to another, trying to set-up a submission.

Thoroughly impressed by the youngster's display, White raved about his performance in the post-fight media interview:

"After what I just saw, this kid is ready to fight in the UFC. I’m very, very impressed with this kid. He’s absolutely special. The amount of fighters that were blowing me up going, ‘Oh my god, this kid is for real. This kid is legit.' You know, impressive!”

Rosas Jr. fought in the Ultimate Warrior Challenge (UWC) in Mexico before signing with the UFC. He is currently unbeaten as a professional with six wins under his belt.

