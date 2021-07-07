Dana White confident about making Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2, shares probable timeline for the fight

After Kamaru Usman blazed through the UFC welterweight division, fans and pundits have been charting a course for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to fight his way to the top of the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings. Sitting only under Jon Jones in the P4P list, Usman has been one of the most dominant fighters that the UFC has to offer.

Also read: "I’m the last man standing right now" - Stephen Thompson says that he is a terrible matchup for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

The welterweight kingpin currently finds himself on a bender and will spend the near future going through the welterweight division of the UFC yet again. What's more, as far as UFC President Dana White is concerned, the next big fight to make in the 170lbs division is Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2.

"100% the fight to make. It will get made. You know that's going to be one of those fights that's later on in the year. Usman has busted his ass for us, man. This guy's turned around and took fights and everything else," said White.

Dana White is all in on Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman has proved himself to everyone in the promotion. He has fought to the pinnacle of his division and has earned the right to pick his opponents.

"Listen, he's the champ. He's walked through everybody. He's done everything we've asked him to do. You know, he wants to fight later in the year, who gives a s**t. I'm in. Colby Covington is absolutely the fight to make," exclaimed White.

Colby Covington vs Kamaru Usman is one of the biggest bad blood feuds that the UFC has entertained. In their last fight, 'Chaos' pushed Usman to the dying minutes of the final round before the champion finally outboxed him, forcing the referee to intervene.

Also read: What was the scorecard of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at UFC 245?

Following his loss at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' Colby Covington recorded a win against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, has notched three wins over the likes of Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, besting the latter twice.

Considering how Colby Covington has been lobbying for a rematch ever since his loss, one can imagine how ecstatic he would be at the prospect of redeeming himself. But can he? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh