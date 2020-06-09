Dana White confirms Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic III for the UFC Heavyweight Championship

The UFC has finally booked a trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

The two men will square-off at the UFC on August 15th event.

Stipe Miocic is set for a third clash against DC

UFC president Dana White appeared on First Take as part of a recent interview and confirmed that Stipe Miocic will be returning to the Octagon at UFC on August 15th for the highly-awaited trilogy fight against Daniel Cormier.

Miocic recently announced his return via a post on his official Instagram handle and shortly afterward, Daniel Cormier also shared an image of him having officially signed the contract for an undisclosed fight.

It has now been revealed by Dana White that the Heavyweights will square-off at the UFC on August 15th event in what will be the third clash between Miocic and Cormier.

Stipe Miocic to defend Heavyweight Title against Daniel Cormier on August 15th

At UFC 241, Stipe Miocic last competed in the Octagon when he won back the UFC Heavyweight championship by defeating Daniel Cormier via fourth-round TKO in what was the rematch between the pair.

The pair first faced-off at UFC 226 when Cormier, much to everyone's surprise, won the UFC Heavyweight Championship and began his reign as a UFC Double Champion, as he was also in possession of the UFC Light Heavyweight Title at the time.

Miocic will be returning to the Octagon in about two months' time, for the first time since August of 2019, as he prepares to complete his trilogy against DC.

ESPN eventually confirmed the statement made by Dana White, via the following tweet:

UFC President @danawhite announced on @FirstTake the Miocic-Cormier trilogy fight will take place on August 15. pic.twitter.com/d4cMVLeU0G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 9, 2020

Advertisement

When was the last time DC fought in the UFC?

Daniel Cormier was last seen in the Octagon action at UFC 241 when he failed to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship from Stipe Miocic, falling victim to a brutal TKO. DC ended up losing the UFC Heavyweight strap in a brutal manner, however, the former Light Heavyweight kingpin has been pretty vocal about a potential third fight against Miocic.

DC will finally get his third and what possibly could be his final title shot on August 15th, as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has claimed in recent months that there is a possibility of him hanging up his gloves for good now that he is in his 40s.

Cormier, however, could end up becoming a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion if he pulls off yet another shock on 15th August, when he steps into the cage against Miocic one more time. As for the latter, Miocic will look forward to retaining his title and then eventually shift his focus towards a rematch against Heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou.