Dana White confirms that Jon Jones will not get the next title shot against Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White confirmed that former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones won't get a title shot against Francis Ngannou ahead of the current No.1 contender Derrick Lewis.

Jon Jones recently moved up to heavyweight after being undefeated at light heavyweight for several years in a run that saw him defend his title 14 times. Matthew Wells, an editor at MMA Junkie, revealed that Derrick Lewis will get his title shot, and hopefully, Jon Jones will be ready to face the winner.

Dana says Derrick Lewis is getting the next fight against Francis Ngannou, and hopefully Jon Jones will be ready for the winner. #UFC263 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) June 13, 2021

The information arrived during post-event coverage of UFC 263, and it does look like Derrick Lewis will fight Francis Ngannou this year. Lewis became the No.1 contender when he beat Curtis Blaydes via knockout in the second round.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannodu knocked out Stipe Miocic to stake a claim for the greatest heavyweight of all-time tag. If Jones does end up fighting, he'll face several problems against the Cameroonian giant.

Ngannou and Lewis have fought once before in a match most fans regard as the most boring fight of all time. They will have the opportunity to put on a better fight now, with Jon Jones not yet ready for a title shot.

Jon Jones and his public negotiations with the UFC for Francis Ngannou fight

The veteran American fighter talked about the issue of fighter pay multiple times. However, he was serious this time as he appointed Richard Schaefer to help him out in any potential deal with Francis Ngannou.

Remember you’re not a champ until you defend that title @francis_ngannou be careful what you wish for — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 12, 2021

Still, things have not changed as much as Jones is yet to secure a fight. There are rumors that he might go without a fight until later this year or next year. In addition, Jones asked for a lot of money for the fight, which could be another factor for the delay.

That hasn't stopped him from talking trash with Francis Ngannou, and the fighter has been receptive to his challenges. He asked Jones to stop the trash-talking and just fight him rather than wait for a year.

It will be interesting to see if they will fight in the future, but their rivalry looks really promising.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee