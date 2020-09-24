Dana White confirms Khamzat Chimaev's next fight will be a main event

Khamzat Chimaev recently confirmed on Twitter that the UFC has found a date for his next fight and the breakout star is set to compete in a five-round headliner. While the UFC is busy promoting their events on Fight Island, promotion president Dana White confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev's next fight will indeed be a headline event.

I have a date , now they looking for other side. Five round main event

Thank you @danawhite for keeping your word .

Anybody . Anytime . Anywhere #KhamzatSmash — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 24, 2020

Following Chimaev's tweet regarding his main event announcement, Dana White was quick to confirm the news while speaking to reporters on Fight Island during the UFC 253 press conference. Another thing that Dana White confirmed was the fact that Khamzat Chimaev's next fight will be taking place in Las Vegas and Borz won't be returning to Abu Dhabi.

"No, he’ll fight in Vegas."- said Dana White.

I made my MMA Pro debut 28 months ago and I’m getting better every day . Hard work make difference — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 24, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev's unbeaten run in the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev has been on an impressive unbeaten run in the UFC so far. The Swedish fighter made his promotional debut on the UFC Fight Island and after a quick win, Chimaev made his return to the Octagon within a span of 10 days for his second fight.

At the recently concluded UFC Vegas 11 event, Khamzat Chimaev was victorious over Gerald Meerschaert. Prior to the fight, there were reports which stated that Chimaev was slated to take on Demian Maia in a Welterweight bout after facing off against Meerchaert,

While Khamzat Chimaev secured a win over GM3 via a stunning 17-second knockout, it still remains to be seen who his next opponent is going to be. Dana White has confirmed that Chimaev's next fight will be a headliner and he is expected to face a ranked opponent for the first time in his career.

Having put the likes of Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman on notice, the continuation of Khamzat Chimaev's hot streak could eventually see him challenge either of the champions by 2021. If this does happen, it would mark one of the most meteoric rises we've seen from a fighter in the UFC.