Dana White delivers a fresh, blistering critique of Tito Ortiz, accusing the former UFC star of prioritizing 'dimes over dollars'

Dana White has put forth a fierce new critique of UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz. Before White bagged the position of president in the UFC organization, he worked as a boxercise trainer. He eventually became a friend and manager for some notable MMA fighters, namely Ortiz and Chuck Liddell.

Speaking to Big Boy TV, Dana White recently recalled how Tito Ortiz "destroyed what could've been an incredible relationship." He highlighted that 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' was well-liked by him and then-UFC owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta. White accused Ortiz of greed, lack of foresight, and choosing short-term gains over significantly greater long-term profits.

Dana White opined that Chuck Liddell was the exact opposite of Tito Ortiz. He insinuated that Liddell is smart and has been professional in his business interactions, which is why the UFC "still take care" of him.

The 54-year-old acknowledged that there are ups and downs in every business relationship but emphasized that loyalty is paramount. He hinted that Ortiz expected loyalty but didn't showcase any in return. Besides, White indicated that several examples of Ortiz being unintelligent could be easily found online. Lambasting Ortiz, the UFC boss stated:

"Tito's just a really dumb human being. He's not intelligent at all. He's very, very f**king stupid... I don't have any beef with Tito anymore. And, Tito, you know you're f**king stupid, Tito. You know you are. So, Tito would -- We'd be coming up to a big fight that was on Saturday, right? Deals have been done for months. Tito would call and say, 'I'm not gonna show up unless you pay me another 150,000 or whatever the number was.' He would do this on the regular."

He added:

"And I would go f**king crazy... Tito was always the type of guy that would step over dollars to pick up dimes. Okay? Because, he thought he was smart, but he was the complete opposite of smart. He's not a smart guy."

Watch White discuss the topic in the video below:

Dana White receives a promotion after the UFC-WWE merger

Over the past several months, the UFC's parent company (Endeavor) has been working towards merging the world's premier MMA organization (UFC) and the top professional wrestling-based sports entertainment company (WWE). The merger was completed this week, with the UFC and WWE organizations now officially a part of the TKO (TKO Group Holdings, Inc.) banner.

On that note, it's been revealed that longtime UFC president Dana White has been promoted to the role of CEO (Chief Executive Officer) as part of the UFC-WWE merger. As noted in an official statement released by Endeavor, the merger would see White promoted to the role of UFC's CEO. An excerpt from the statement read as follows:

“Dana White is now Chief Executive Officer of UFC and Lawrence Epstein remains Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UFC. Nick Khan continues at WWE in the role of President."