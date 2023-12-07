Dana White disappoints fans as "huge announcement" turns out to be a far cry from UFC 300 update

MMA fans have been hounding Dana White for updates regarding the momentous UFC 300 event for a long time. After the UFC CEO recently stated that he may have a "super fight" to reveal soon, fans went into a frenzy and tried to speculate on potential matchups that White could be referring to.

Earlier today, White posted a special announcement on Instagram in his typical piece-to-camera style, and fans eagerly hoped he had some new updates about the UFC 300 pay-per-view event.

Unfortunately for the fans, White's post was regarding him giving away a free Tesla Cybertruck to a lucky winner who participated in the Nitrocross sweepstakes during their event this weekend. Many were disappointed about White not sharing fight updates and took to the post's comments section to express their reactions.

One fan slammed Dana White for not sharing UFC 300 updates and wrote:

"Words can't describe the disappointment."

Another fan wrote:

"For some reason, was expecting [UFC] 300 announcements."

One user wrote:

"We keep thinking it's gonna be UFC 300 news."

Check out some more reactions below:

Dana White shares his thoughts on Elon Musk, calls the Tesla CEO a "very necessary" human

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Elon Musk and explained why the Tesla CEO is essential for today's world. The two have been friends for a long time, and the UFC CEO was also deeply involved in the much-talked-about Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg MMA fight that never happened.

During a recent episode of the Full Send podcast, White opened up about Musk and what he thought of the tech mogul. White praised Musk for his commitment to preserving free speech through X and for being afraid to speak his mind.

"The thing about Musk too is, he's a very necessary f***ing human being in this country right now. He gets it, he sees it, he has the money, he doesn't give a f**k. And he has a ton of f***ing common sense. And he's not gonna let anybody f***ing push him around."

During the recent UFC Austin post-fight press conference, Dana White also praised Elon Musk for speaking out against advertisers bullying their companies. Both men recently slammed advertisers for trying to impose political and social censorship on them.