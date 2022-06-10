Dana White discloses that Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev is still a possibility

Dana White recently stated that Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz could happen.

There were rumors that Diaz and Chimaev could square off at UFC 276 after a leaked image from the UFC's matchmaking room surfaced online. However, there was no official word from the organization.

White subsequently dismissed the chances of the fight happening at the July pay-per-view but admitted that it was an interesting proposition to see the two collide. While speaking to TMZ in a recent interview, the UFC president said:

"That's a fun fight. You got Khamzat, ranked No.3 in the world. Him and Diaz would be fun. Leon Edwards is next for [Kamaru] Usman. Colby [Covington] and Khamzat would be fun. We'll see how this thing plays out."

Watch Dana White talk about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz:

The 170lbs division is packed with top contenders at the moment. Leon Edwards is the next fighter to challenge Kamaru Usman once the champion is ready to return. Colby Covington is eager to earn a shot against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' again. 'Chaos' is currently down 2-0 against the champion.

Chimaev is coming off a win against former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. The duo engaged in a back-and-forth clash that was one of the best fights in the recent history of the UFC. 'Borz' eventually emerged victorious with a decision.

Meanwhile, Diaz is coming off a loss against Leon Edwards in his last fight at UFC 263.

Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad agreed to fight in October

Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev recently had a back-and-forth exchange on social media. However, it was a rather respectful affair between the duo.

'Remember the Name' has been looking for a fight against 'Borz' for a while now. If Chimaev's recent tweet is any indication, there is a chance that the two will clash in October in Abu Dhabi.

Muhammad has been in top form in the welterweight division lately. He is unbeaten in his last eight fights. He has won seven of those with one ending in a no-contest due to an accidental eye-poke by Leon Edwards.

'Remember the Name' is coming off a dominant decision win against Vicente Luque in April and currently sits at the No.5 spot in the divisional rankings. A fight between him and third-ranked Chimaev might decide the next No.1 contender for the welterweight title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far