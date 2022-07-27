"This is a big test for Islam" - Dana White discusses "champ" Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are set to fight for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

The much-anticipated fight is being preceded by an equally exciting set of bouts throughout the card. UFC president Dana White has now offered his thoughts on the UFC 280 main event.

In an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White talked about the upcoming lightweight championship fight:

"Listen, this is a big fight. If you look at what Oliveira has accomplished in his career, you know, and you look at the trajectory that Islam Makhachev has been. This is a big test for Islam, too."

When asked if he considers 'Do Bronx' the de-facto lightweight champion given how the Brazilian lost the belt, White hesitated before sharing a similar sentiment to most:

"Yeah I mean, listen, technically, he's not the champ but he's the champ, you know what I mean. [chuckles]?"

Although this is technically a fight between the number one and number four contenders, for many fans, it doesn't feel that way. It appears that most still consider Oliveira the champion after he lost the title through a weight miss.

Check out Dana White's comments on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox below:

Charles Oliveira will look to regain the lightweight title against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira's title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix was marred by a failed weight cut. This effectively disqualified him from contention and only Gaethje could walk away with the gold by winning the fight.

Nonetheless, Oliveira prevented Gaethje from donning that belt and won via submission in the first round.

He has been the number one contender for the vacant belt since. While he's been in fine form, his next opponent is only one away from his own 11-fight win streak.

Islam Makhachev has not lost since his second fight in the UFC. The Dagestani is on a 10-fight win streak and has looked increasingly impressive with each passing fight. However, Oliveira will certainly be the toughest test of his career to date.

Both fighters are two of the best on the ground and possess extraordinary grappling skills. It's an unmissable fight on a stacked card that will have the world watching.

