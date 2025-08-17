Dana White drops hint at Alexander Volkanovski vs Lerone Murphy showdown in the aftermath of UFC 319

During the UFC 319 post-fight presser, UFC CEO Dana White talked about undefeated featherweight fighter Lerone Murphy's next bout and whether he will get a title shot next.
Murphy most recently locked horns with Aaron Pico in the co-main event of UFC 319 and won by first-round knockout. Although Pico had an explosive start, Murphy knocked him out cold with a spinning elbow and demonstrated to supporters and matchmakers why he merits a title shot next. He also called out two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski during the post-fight octagon interview.
After Murphy's UFC 319 win, Volkanovski also called out the Brit for a showdown in December.
Talking about whether 'The Miracle' has done enough to earn a title shot next, White said:
"It's a weird thing to say with a guy who has a record like he has and sits where he sits in the division to say that tonight was sort of a coming-out party for him, but it definitely was."
When asked about what he thinks about 'The Great' calling out Murphy for a fight later this year, White added:
"I love it."
Check out Dana White's comments below (3:00):
Dana White updates on Aaron Pico's condition
As mentioned earlier, Aaron Pico was knocked out cold by Lerone Murphy at UFC 319 with a spinning elbow. Pico was out before his head hit the canvas, after which Murphy delivered a hammer fist before the referee could stop the bout.
After the fight, Pico was rushed to the hospital for a quick checkup. Updating on the same Dana White said at the post-fight presser:
"Pico was transferred [to the hospital], but I haven't heard anything about Geoff [Neal]. But Pico, I'm not a doctor, but I'm gonna say he has a concussion for sure. But we haven't heard anything back that anything bad has happened. He's getting checked for his head and face." [3:48]