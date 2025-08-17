  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dana White drops hint at Alexander Volkanovski vs Lerone Murphy showdown in the aftermath of UFC 319

Dana White drops hint at Alexander Volkanovski vs Lerone Murphy showdown in the aftermath of UFC 319

By Subham
Modified Aug 17, 2025 12:12 GMT
Dana White (left) discusses potential Alexander Volkanovski (middle) vs. Lerone Murphy (right) showdown. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White (left) discusses potential Alexander Volkanovski (middle) vs. Lerone Murphy (right) showdown. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

During the UFC 319 post-fight presser, UFC CEO Dana White talked about undefeated featherweight fighter Lerone Murphy's next bout and whether he will get a title shot next.

Ad

Murphy most recently locked horns with Aaron Pico in the co-main event of UFC 319 and won by first-round knockout. Although Pico had an explosive start, Murphy knocked him out cold with a spinning elbow and demonstrated to supporters and matchmakers why he merits a title shot next. He also called out two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski during the post-fight octagon interview.

After Murphy's UFC 319 win, Volkanovski also called out the Brit for a showdown in December.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talking about whether 'The Miracle' has done enough to earn a title shot next, White said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's a weird thing to say with a guy who has a record like he has and sits where he sits in the division to say that tonight was sort of a coming-out party for him, but it definitely was."

When asked about what he thinks about 'The Great' calling out Murphy for a fight later this year, White added:

Ad
"I love it."

Check out Dana White's comments below (3:00):

youtube-cover
Ad

Dana White updates on Aaron Pico's condition

As mentioned earlier, Aaron Pico was knocked out cold by Lerone Murphy at UFC 319 with a spinning elbow. Pico was out before his head hit the canvas, after which Murphy delivered a hammer fist before the referee could stop the bout.

After the fight, Pico was rushed to the hospital for a quick checkup. Updating on the same Dana White said at the post-fight presser:

Ad
"Pico was transferred [to the hospital], but I haven't heard anything about Geoff [Neal]. But Pico, I'm not a doctor, but I'm gonna say he has a concussion for sure. But we haven't heard anything back that anything bad has happened. He's getting checked for his head and face." [3:48]
Lerone Murphy knocked out Aaron Pico at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Lerone Murphy knocked out Aaron Pico at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications