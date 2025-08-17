Dana White drops hint at Alexander Volkanovski vs Lerone Murphy showdown in the aftermath of UFC 319

During the UFC 319 post-fight presser, UFC CEO Dana White talked about undefeated featherweight fighter Lerone Murphy's next bout and whether he will get a title shot next.

Ad

Murphy most recently locked horns with Aaron Pico in the co-main event of UFC 319 and won by first-round knockout. Although Pico had an explosive start, Murphy knocked him out cold with a spinning elbow and demonstrated to supporters and matchmakers why he merits a title shot next. He also called out two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski during the post-fight octagon interview.

After Murphy's UFC 319 win, Volkanovski also called out the Brit for a showdown in December.

Ad

Trending

Talking about whether 'The Miracle' has done enough to earn a title shot next, White said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's a weird thing to say with a guy who has a record like he has and sits where he sits in the division to say that tonight was sort of a coming-out party for him, but it definitely was."

When asked about what he thinks about 'The Great' calling out Murphy for a fight later this year, White added:

Ad

"I love it."

Check out Dana White's comments below (3:00):

Ad

Dana White updates on Aaron Pico's condition

As mentioned earlier, Aaron Pico was knocked out cold by Lerone Murphy at UFC 319 with a spinning elbow. Pico was out before his head hit the canvas, after which Murphy delivered a hammer fist before the referee could stop the bout.

After the fight, Pico was rushed to the hospital for a quick checkup. Updating on the same Dana White said at the post-fight presser:

Ad

"Pico was transferred [to the hospital], but I haven't heard anything about Geoff [Neal]. But Pico, I'm not a doctor, but I'm gonna say he has a concussion for sure. But we haven't heard anything back that anything bad has happened. He's getting checked for his head and face." [3:48]

Lerone Murphy knocked out Aaron Pico at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.