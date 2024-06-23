Dana White drops intriguing tidbit about Power Slap's origin, reacts to Paige VanZant's signing

UFC CEO Dana White recently shed light on signing online slap-fighting sensation Vasily Kamotsky and former UFC women's flyweight contender Paige VanZant to Power Slap.

Kamotsky is widely recognized as the face of slap-fighting or at least a key catalyst in generating worldwide interest in the format. There are several video compilations online that speak volumes about his star power in the space.

Check out the video below:

Trending

While speaking at the post-fight press conference of the recently concluded UFC Saudi Arabia event, White credited Kamotsky for getting him interested about the slap-fighting format:

"When I first started seeing this stuff coming out of Russia and Poland, 'Dumpling' was the first guy that I started to watch. He is absolutely the guy that got me into it. So we ended up signing him and I'm looking forward to seeing him compete."

White also pointed out an intriguing insight when a reporter questioned him about rumors suggesting that he wanted slap-fighting events to be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. The UFC CEO claimed that while he was in talks with the Russian promotions that orchestrated the events, the Fight Pass plan didn't materialize and they ended up launching their own venture with Power Slap.

Speaking about signing VanZant, White added:

"I said this would happen. I said that you are going to see people cross over to Power Slap and Paige is the first that everybody knows who has such a big following."

Catch Dana White's comments below (13:00):

The promotional debut of Kamotsky and VanZant goes down on June 28 at the Power Slap 8 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

Donald Trump floated the idea of ‘migrant league of fighters’ to Dana White

Former United States president Donald Trump has been a longtime supporter of the UFC, since its inception days when the sport was labeled as "human cockfighting."

Trump has been spotted at several UFC events, most recently at the UFC 302 event which was headlined by a lightweight showdown between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Trump, who's campaigning for the 2024 presidential elections, while speaking at Faith and Freedom Coalition press conference earlier today, claimed that he proposed a fighting league between would-be immigrants against UFC veterans to Dana White. He said:

“Did anyone ever hear of Dana White? He’s a legend, right, UFC, he’s a fantastic man. I said, ‘Dana, why don’t you set up a migrant league of fighters? And have your regular league of fighters, and then you have the champion of your league, these are the greatest fighters in the world, fight the champion of the migrants.’ I think the migrant guy might win, that’s how tough they are! He didn’t like that idea too much, but actually, it’s not the worst idea I’ve had.”

Check out Trump's comments here and White's reaction below:

Expand Tweet