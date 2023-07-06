Dana White enquires Threads app for a "filter" to make him look "less pink"

The new Threads app just recently launched, but Dana White is already enquiring about filters.

Threads was recently launched and it appears to be a direct competitor to Elon Musk's Twitter, so that could add another layer to the billionaire's feud with Mark Zuckerberg. Like many other Instagram users, White recently created an active profile and is now active on another social media platform.

The UFC president recently made an interesting enquiry regarding a solution that would improve his appearance. He enquired on whether the app has a filter that would lighten his color, writing:

"Does @threadsapp have a filter to make me look less pink?"

Screenshot of UFC president's Threads post

Threads is a new app, so they will likely include more features and adapt with time like Facebook and Instagram have done. In the meantime, the UFC president might have to use a filter on another app before posting to Threads.

It will be interesting to see whether more Twitter users will leave the app in favor of Threads due to the seemless compatibility with Instagram or they decide to remain on both apps.

Dana White reflects on his friendship with Kobe Bryant

Dana White recently reflected on his friendship with basketball great Kobe Bryant and his passing.

While speaking to Complex, the UFC president noted that the 5-time NBA champion was among Endeavor's celebrities who invested in the promotion after they purchased it from the Fertitta brothers. The Los Angeles Lakers legend unfortunately passed away in a plane crash in 2020 at the age of 41.

White noted that he still remembers where he was and exactly what he was doing when he heard the tragic news regarding Byrant's passing. He mentioned that he was a great person and that he was excited about his investment in the UFC, saying:

"When Endeavor bought [UFC], they let all their clients come in and take a piece. He [Kobe Bryant] took a piece. Not only was he like [Michael] Jordan with the same mentality, which I love and I respect so much, but he was an incredible human being. He was such a good guy."

