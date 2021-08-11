Dana White explains why Jake Paul calling out Conor McGregor makes no sense

UFC president Dana White claims Jake Paul has no business calling out Conor McGregor.

In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Dana White trashed Jake Paul for challenging Conor McGregor to a fight instead of someone who belongs in his own weight class. Even if they end up fighting, White claimed there is zero chance of 'The Problem Child' beating the Irishman in a scrap.

"I put the best against the best. He's calling out Conor. Conor is a 145 pound champion and 155 pound champion. He is f**king way bigger than Conor. He wants attention. He was doing it right before the Conor fight. What does Jake Paul weigh? 200 pounds. He is a big dude. he's not small," said White.

According to Dana White, owing to the massive size difference, it makes absolutely no sense for Jake Paul to call out the Irishman. The fight will probably never come to fruition because 'The Problem Child' is bigger than McGregor.

Jake Paul is a professional boxer who competes in the cruiserweight category, meaning he weighs in at around 189-191lbs for fights. On the other hand, Conor McGregor competes in the lightweight division of the UFC and weighs in at 155lbs during fights.

Check out White's interview on the Full Send podcast below:

When Jake Paul enraged the entire MMA community with a distasteful call out of Conor McGregor

Jake Paul drew the ire of the entire MMA community by calling out Conor McGregor in an expletive-laden rant. In the call-out, Jake Paul disrespected the Irishman's partner Dee Devlin. He also made remarks about Dustin Poirier's popularity.

He wrote:

"What the f**k is up with you Irish c**t. Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you are jacking off because you are sick of f*****g your wife. I mean, she is four, Conor. You could do a lot better, but Happy Monday. My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning—$ 50 million past proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you have ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me, Conor. You are ducking me because you don't want to lose to a f*cking YouTuber. You are 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog. That's a fact."

'The Problem Child' has called out McGregor on multiple occasions. While the Irishman may not have seriously been considering the YouTuber's offer, it could be a massive PPV.

