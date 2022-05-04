"Keep your ego in check" - Dana White explains the key to UFC's success with him and Fertitta brothers, cites example of Guns N' Roses

Dana White has openly discussed why he believes the UFC is so successful. White admitted there are many factors that played a part, but one of the most important is his ego.

The UFC president believes that ego has come in the way of money-making opportunities on numerous occasions in the past. He maintains that he has never let his pride get the best of him while trying to raise the profile of the organization. Speaking to TorchPro, White cited Guns N' Roses as an example of ego hindering success.

"If you believe in what you're doing and you love what you're doing, you never let anything get in your way. There's so many things that can derail you. Number one, first and foremost is your ego. You're telling me Guns N' Roses couldn't get back together and play? You know how much money those guys lost and how many people didn't get to see them play? It's all because of ego. Do you really hate these guys that bad? You got together at one point.. It's all about keeping your ego in check and not losing your f*****g mind."

Guns N' Roses is one of the most successful hard rock bands of all time. They hold the record for the best-selling debut album in America with Appetite for Destruction. Fans considered guitarist Slash leaving the group in 1996 as a massive moment, which ultimately led to the band taking a hiatus.

White went on to praise the Fertitta brothers for their financial investment in the beginning and explained how close they remain today.

"You buy this thing for two million, then go forty million in the hole... There's so many ways you could go sideways with your brothers. Like me and the Fertitta brothers, We never allowed that to happen. We're as close now as we were back then. That's the major key to success. Keep your ego in check. Remember why you got into this, how it all started. The Feritta's put the money in early on... It needed all three of us to do what we did to build it what it was today."

Dana White confirms UFC London July date

UK MMA fans were treated to an announcement last week that the UFC is returning to the UK for the second time this year. With the resounding success of a record-setting night in March at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, it was only a matter of time before the organization made its return to British soil.

UFC president Dana White was extremely pleased with the event and promised to be back soon. True to his word, the promotion announced their return to London earlier this week.

The promotion's second trip to the UK this year will be underway on July 23rd at the O2 Arena in London. It is expected to be headlined by a pivotal heavyweight clash between perennial contender Curtis Blaydes and surging Englishman Tom Aspinall.

