Dana White explains the significance of Alexander Volkanovski’s trilogy fight with Max Holloway at UFC 276

UFC president Dana White has explained the significance of Alexander Volkanovski’s upcoming trilogy fight against Max Holloway. Volkanovski beat Holloway via unanimous decision in 2019 to capture the UFC featherweight title.

The duo clashed in an immediate rematch in 2020, with ‘The Great’ beating Holloway via split decision in a much closer fight.

Volkanovski subsequently defended his title twice, beating Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. Meanwhile, Holloway returned to the win column by defeating Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez. Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Dana White addressed the Volkanovski-Holloway trilogy and stated:

“Yeah, I think that this is one of those situations where Volkanovski has had a tough road in making people respect him, and say, ‘Hey, just admit it. I’m the guy. Get over whatever hang-ups you have with me winning or whatever.’ Because you had some people saying, ‘Oh, I thought Max won this fight.’ Volkanovski’s been on a tear.”

White indicated that akin to Volkanovski, Holloway too is one of the best ever. He reiterated that as close as the two Volkanovski-Holloway fights were, people have started realizing that Volkanovski is the real deal.

“So, now, I think this is a great opportunity for Max to have another shot and erase any doubts that he ever had or whatever. And for Volkanovski to put the final pin in this thing and say, ‘Don’t ever talk to me about Max Holloway again'.”

White and Okamoto agreed that both Volkanovski and Holloway have looked impressive in their recent fights. Furthermore, White insinuated that despite the ‘Blessed’ having lost twice to Volkanovski, the trilogy matchup makes sense due to how closely-contested their first couple of fights were.

Watch White discuss the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway trilogy bout at the 9:57-minute mark in the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach Eugene Bareman reveals why Max Holloway keeps him on his toes

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to defend his belt against Max Holloway at UFC 276 on July 2. Volkanovski’s coach Eugene Bareman recently spoke to 'It's Time For Sports' and addressed the highly-anticipated showdown.

Bareman highlighted that Holloway is currently one of the UFC’s most elite fighters.

Watch Eugene Bareman's interview on 'It's Time For Sports' below:

He suggested that Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski are among the one percent of fighters who constantly ascend to greater levels. Noting that the threat posed by Holloway constantly keeps him on his toes, Bareman said:

“They are the one of the one percent, the fighters like Max, the fighters like Volkanovski. I'm sure it's [not] an easy task for his team as well but yeah, it's just hard grinding work for us."

With so much riding on the contest, the fans would be licking their chops in anticipation of the July 2 fight.

