"I'll do it!" - Dana White likes the idea of Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns

Dana White is open to booking a fight between former welterweight title challengers Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. 'Gamebred' and 'Durinho' have been circling one another for quite some time now and this matchup is seemingly edging closer to coming to fruition.

At a recent press conference following an episode of Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC president said:

“Yeah, I like it! You like it? [journalist: I love this] Yeah me too, then I’ll do it.”

Masvidal turned the MMA world on its head in 2019, finishing Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to shoot himself into superstardom. He has since picked up three losses on the bounce, two of which were to Kamaru Usman and one to bitter rival Colby Covington.

Burns, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev and will be looking to return to winning ways. The fight is reportedly in the works for either UFC 282 in Las Vegas (December) or UFC 283 in Brazil (January).

Jorge Masvidal teases immediate title fight against bitter rival Leon Edwards

While rumors surrounding a potential Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns fight are rife, after what happened at UFC 278 this past weekend, 'Gamebred' is seemingly targeting a different opponent.

On Saturday, Leon Edwards shockingly knocked out Kamaru Usman in the dying moments of their welterweight championship bout. Edwards and Masvidal have history as the duo engaged in a backstage altercation back in 2019, resulting in the infamous "three piece and a soda" incident.

Uptown Funk @Uptown_MMA Hot take: Jorge Masvidal owes all his success to Leon Edwards. Without that confrontation backstage at UFC London, Masvidal wouldnt be nearly as big as he is today. Im just sayin.... Hot take: Jorge Masvidal owes all his success to Leon Edwards. Without that confrontation backstage at UFC London, Masvidal wouldnt be nearly as big as he is today. Im just sayin.... https://t.co/CodktZ0dh8

With Edwards now the champion, Masvidal has teased a fight against the Englishman. The BMF titleholder wrote on Twitter:

"I heard we're going back to London"

In the lead-up to UFC 278, Edwards repeatedly stated that he will defend his title against Masvidal in England. 'Rocky's starpower has skyrocketed since his stunning KO win over Kamaru Usman and a fight between the Brit and 'Gamebred' will likely draw tons of attention.

