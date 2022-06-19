"As long as he doesn't get hurt" - Dana White is fine with Kevin Holland being a 'superhero', says which weight class he wants 'Trailblazer' in

Kevin Holland has UFC president Dana White's blessing to continue with his "superhero" activities in his hometown of Houston, Texas. White's only concern is that Holland shouldn't hurt himself during these exploits.

White was asked about Holland's huge win and his heroics outside the cage during the UFC Austin press conference. Regarding the latter, the UFC boss said:

"Yeah, this kid is a f***ing superhero, I guess. What are you gonna do, you know what I mean? As long as he doesn't get hurt."

Holland, of course, has spent his spare time fighting crime and helping his fellow Houston residents. 'Trailblazer' once chased a potential carjacker, stopped a gunman, saved a trucker whose vehicle tipped over, and most recently apprehended an alleged perfume thief.

Holland also revealed which fighter he wants to face in his next fight. During his post-fight interview, the Texan called out undefeated rising star Sean Brady, who is also in need of an opponent.

Brett Okamoto reported that Brady is lobbying for a showdown against Belal Muhammad but named Holland an alternative.

Dana White reveals which division he wants Kevin Holland to be in

It's undeniable that Kevin Holland looks like a completely different fighter at welterweight. Holland has earned back-to-back stoppage wins since dropping down to the 170-pound weight class.

His most recent victory against Tim Means came in spectacular fashion as Holland scored the only submission on the UFC Austin card. The 29-year-old caught his opponent in a D'Arce choke to put him away in the second round.

By comparison, Holland's last couple of fights at middleweight are forgettable, to say the least. He showed promise by beating the likes of Jacare Souza and Joaquin Buckley but fell short against top contenders Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

With that being the case, though, Holland insisted that he isn't done with the middleweight division just yet. Asked whether he wants Holland to stay at welterweight or have another go at middleweight, White said:

"Whatever he wants to do. You know, he's gonna be a problem. His wrestling has gotten better. His takedown defense is better and he's gonna be a problem in this division now."

