"It's silly" - Dana White discusses Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman's urge to compete in boxing

UFC President Dana White recently found himself in an intriguing position. UFC champions Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman have advocated for a big payday boxing match against Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez.

Although Fury vs. Ngannou is the only matchup that is currently realistic, all fighters are motivated to make their bouts happen. UFC needs to make agreements for the contests to occur, and White has recently given his opinion on crossover matchups.

While speaking with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, the UFC president had this to say when asked about the potential boxing matches:

"You're a smart dude. You've been in the game for a long time. You know the answer to all these questions. It's silly."

The crossover fight between Fury and Ngannou did not seem likely until 'The Gypsy King's last post-fight interview. The heavyweight boxing champion brought Ngannou into the ring after defeating Dillian Whyte and discussed the possible mixed-rules bout on live TV.

Watch Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou discuss a mixed-rules fight below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte https://t.co/lAnGPuSrX7

Regardless of the progress made, White and the UFC don't seem interested in being associated. Ngannou's contract runs out at the end of the year, and he must decide what to do if the UFC does not accommodate his potential clash with Fury. The reality of the UFC losing their heavyweight champion has become more realistic.

Watch Kevin Iole and Dana White discuss the crossover fights below:

Dana White says there is "no reason" for Kamaru Usman to be calling out Canelo Alvarez

Despite the fight looking unlikely, White praised Usman while giving his opinion on fighting Alvarez. Speaking with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, the UFC president had this to say about 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

"Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. He's the best welterweight of all time. He's lapping vicious ba***s dudes. There's no need for him to even be mentioning Canelo. Canelo is in a completely different sport, and he's also the pound-for-pound best fighter in his sport."

Usman and Alvarez have gone back and forth on Twitter, but the chances of that fight happening are small. The boxing legend is at the peak of his career and is making tons of money while solidifying his legacy. Beating the UFC champion doesn't help Canelo's legacy to the extent that it helps 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

Watch Dana White being asked about Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez below:

