Dana White gets shout out from legendary stunt performer as UFC CEO enters $73 billion industry

UFC CEO Dana White is the latest combat sports figure to enter the world of energy drinks, a market that is worth a whopping $73 billion. White has joined the likes of Dricus du Plessis and Logan Paul in the industry, and was given a massive shout out by famous daredevil Steve-O. The Jackass member was gifted a special box filled with items from White's new energy drink company, called Phorm Energy.

Footage of Steve-O sending his thanks to White was uploaded to X by MMA journalist Jed. I Goodman. The stuntman said this:

"Huge thanks to Dana White for this outrageous gift. His new Phorm Energy [drink], pretty God damn delicious."

Check out Steve-O's video below:

A partnership between White, Anheuser-Busch and 1st Pharm was struck at the beginning of 2024. The CEO of Anheuser-Busch released the following statement about the partnership:

"Building on our commitment to consistently deliver quality and innovation, Anheuser-Busch is excited to partner with 1st Pharm, a company and brand that shares our vision and passion for creating products that meet the evolving needs of consumers."

Whilst the CEO of 1st Pharm shared this:

"1st Pharm brings over 20 years of category experience and deep relationships in the sports nutrition industry and fitness community. By combining our strengths with Anheuser-Busch's experience in beverage innovation and scale, we look forward to creating a new wave of energy and other beverages."

Check out the statements below:

Dana White shares confident update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Dana White's latest commens about Jon Jones' potential fight against Tom Aspinall should have fans feeling assured about the fight's chances of happening. Jones currently occupies the throne in the heavyweight division, but Aspinall holds the interim title, and a unification bout has been called for by fans.

'Bones' has not shared the same level of interest as Aspinall regarding their potential fight. This led to the Mancunian accusing the two-division champion of avoiding a title unificiation bout against him.

But during a recent Instagram live, the UFC CEO updated fans on the likelihood of a heavyweight title fight happening in 2025. The footage was uploaded to X by UFC on TNT Sports, where he said this:

"I told you guys already, we’ll get Aspinall vs Jones done. The heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I’ll announce that soon."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

