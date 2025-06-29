"Dana White get this man a 50K bonus" - Fans react as Terrance McKinney earns first-round submission at UFC 317 

Terrance McKinney clocked in and clocked out to deliver a statement victory at UFC 317.

The American fighter stormed through Viacheslav Borshchev in just 55 seconds, securing a mounted guillotine that marked his seventh first-round finish in the UFC since 2021. With this win, McKinney has racked up more first-round finishes than anyone else in the UFC since 2021.

McKinney shot for a takedown just seconds into the bout, and immediately started threatening with a D’arce choke. He transitioned smoothly into mount and locked in the submission.

Several fans took to X to react to McKinney's win, writing:

"@danawhite get this man a 50k bonus or two!"

"McKinney is one of the most exciting fighters ever. He wisely took the fight to the mat and put [Viacheslav Borshchev] in serious danger within 5 seconds. He's a round one monster."

"Dude's a beast. Love watching him!"

"Somehow has never gotten a bonus."

"Seven first-round finishes? He's either amazing or fighting toddlers."

Fans react to Terrance McKinney's submission win at UFC 317. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

This was McKinney’s second first-round stoppage of the year and his fourth win in five outings. Now 17–7 as a pro, he has quietly built one of the most efficient finishing resumes in the lightweight division.

With eight knockouts and nine submissions to his name, the 30-year-old continues to prove he's as dangerous on the mat as he is on the feet. Since shifting camps to Fusion X-Cel in Orlando, McKinney has looked sharper and more composed.

The UFC 317 preliminary card was stacked with quick finishes. Gregory Rodrigues starched Jack Hermansson with a brutal left hook late in Round 1. Jose Miguel Delgado demolished Hyder Amil in just 26 seconds. Jacobe Smith choked out Niko Price in Round 2. And Tracy Cortez looked dominant in a clear decision win over Viviane Araujo.

