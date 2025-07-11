Dana White gets 100% real about "challenges" of organizing UFC White House card: "Secret Service isn't gonna let a lot of people come"

Dana White is set to organize arguably the biggest event in combat sports history as the UFC heads to the White House as part of the America250 celebrations. While there is tremendous interest in the card from both fighters and the public, there seems to be some major challenges plaguing the event.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced his plans to put on a full-fledged UFC event at the White House lawn as part of the America250 celebrations, which would see up to 25,000 fans in attendance.

The UFC CEO has already visited the Presidential residence to figure out the logistics for the event and is coordinating with Ivanka Trump to pitch the plan for the event to the POTUS.

However, during his recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, the 55-year-old outlined some of the difficulties he is facing regarding the event:

"[This event brings] tons of challenges. First of all, I don't even know how many people can get in. Not to mention the fact that [the] Secret Service isn't gonna let a lot of people come to this. Everybody is going to have background checks. Whoever actually gets to be there live, it will be such a unique, amazing experience in their lifetime to be able to go to this fight."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

White also highlighted that they probably would not be selling tickets for the fight card, and it'll be an invite-only event.

Several UFC A-listers, including former heavyweight champion Jon Jones and MMA megastar Conor McGregor, have thrown their names in for the headlining spot on the card.

Dana White guarantees UFC White House will be the "baddest card" of all time

Dana White is planning something special for the UFC White House event. During the Full Send podcast segment, the 55-year-old guaranteed that this pay-per-view will be unlike any other.

While the MMA promoter stopped short of making any bold predictions about the lineup, he said:

"The UFC landscape will change over the next year, [and] we'll see where we're at. We'll absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time. This is going to be like an exceptional pay-per-view card."

White also added that a heavyweight title clash between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones would be his first choice as the headliner.

Check out Dana White's comments below:

