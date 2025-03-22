  • home icon
  Dana White gets honest about landscape of boxing in the next five years, predicts how fighter pay will change: "Just like the UFC"

Dana White gets honest about landscape of boxing in the next five years, predicts how fighter pay will change: "Just like the UFC"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 22, 2025 10:40 GMT
Dana White outlines his vision for boxing's future. [Image courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter]

Dana White had a recent sitdown with TNT Sports, during which he shared his thoughts on boxing and how he expects his new boxing league, TKO Boxing as it's known currently, will alter the sport. In particular, he believes that fighter pay in boxing will eventually mirror the pay structure seen in the UFC.

In boxing, the top stars pocket life-changing purses, even if they aren't world champions. In MMA and in particular, the UFC, however, fighters earn more grounded sums, with lower-level stars pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars, while the upper echelon of stardom earns millions.

It is the UFC CEO's belief that TKO Boxing will herald an unprecedented era in boxing where there will be a more equal distribution of wealth among fighters, instead of being largely focused on a select few superstars.

"I think that the general public will know more of the guys, and not just a handful of the top guys, and you'll see money spread out throughout the entire business. Again, not just going to a handful of guys. Just like the UFC. There are guys that would be considered journeymen in boxing that have made millions of dollars in the UFC. I think you'll see a lot more of that in boxing now."
Check out Dana White's thoughts on how TKO Boxing will change the sport (9:43):

The UFC's pay structure has been the subject of tremendous controversy over the years, with several of its top fighters arguing for larger sums of money. In particular, current heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou have aired their grievances in the past.

This eventually led to Ngannou parting ways with the UFC and signing with the PFL, and his relationship with White has only worsened since.

There's been a reported range of payments Dana White and co. are planning for TKO Boxing

After partnering with Saudi sports minister Turki Alalshikh, Dana White's plans for a new boxing league drew significant media scrutiny. Concerns and criticisms were fielded, and now more eyebrows have been raised after an alleged report of TKO Boxing's pay structure began circulating online.

It is a massive departure from what is commonly seen in boxing's pay structure, sparking fears that TKO Boxing will struggle to coax fighters to its roster. This is compounded by the issues they could face with the Muhammad Ali Reform Act.

