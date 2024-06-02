Dana White gives curt reaction to Mike Tyson's ulcer flare-up delaying Jake Paul fight

Dana White recently expressed his thoughts on Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul getting delayed. White holds back his comments while talking about the controversial match-up.

Tyson was scheduled to face Paul in a boxing match on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which would have been streamed live on Netflix. However, the fight was called off after Mike Tyson experienced a "medical emergency" a few days prior due to an "ulcer flare-up" while traveling.

The 57-year-old quickly assured his supporters via X that everything was well, but this medical incident prompted his team to take extra safety measures to ensure he would be fully recovered coming to the fight.

Trending

Netflix, the official broadcaster of the historic boxing match, took to X and made the announcement, writing:

''Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks...The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!...Stay tuned for the new fight date to be announced by the end of next week."

Expand Tweet

During the post-fight press conference of UFC 302, the UFC CEO, who is close friends with Tyson, refrained from discussing the aforementioned incident. He mentioned that the legendary boxer dislikes it when he expresses his opinions on things like Tyson's present fighting career.

''Obviously I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly. Yeah, for the first time probably ever in my life I have no comment on something. That’s Mike’s world and he gets p***ed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for him and he’ll figure it out.”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

White has previously stated his unhappiness with the boxing match as he is concerned about Tyson's age.