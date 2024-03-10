Dana White gives reaction to Francis Ngannou getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua

Dana White implied that Tyson Fury would have viciously knocked Francis Ngannou out if he had trained seriously for their fight.

Ngannou gained notoriety in the boxing community due to his solid performance against Fury in October 2023. Although the Cameroonian lost via split decision, he gave Fury one of the toughest fights of his career and also scored the only knockdown of the contest.

On March 8, Ngannou faced Joshua in his second professional boxing match. 'AJ' easily beat Ngannou via second-round knockout.

Joshua did not allow Ngannou to launch meaningful offenses and utilized his massive advantage in boxing experience. The former two-time heavyweight champion floored Ngannou once in the first round and twice in the second.

While 'The Predator' showed incredible durability and answered the count on the first two occasions, a vicious overhand right immediately after the second knockdown sealed the deal for Joshua.

During the UFC 299 post-fight press conference, White was asked to share his thoughts on the fight. The UFC boss replied:

"Going into the [Tyson] Fury fight, if Fury trained for the fight, didn't show up and looked like he ate Tyson Fury, this is probably the way that fight would have ended too. You know how I feel about crossover to boxing and all, that's how they end. Just like that!"

Catch Dana White's reaction below (8:58):

White was critical of Ngannou when the Cameroonian relinquished his UFC heavyweight title to pursue opportunities outside of the MMA promotion. The combat sports community perceived Ngannou's signing with the PFL and subsequent boxing match with Fury as a major blow for the UFC.

While the loss against Joshua has temporarily halted Ngannou's progress in boxing, a large section of the boxing community, including 'AJ' himself, showered praise on the former UFC heavyweight champion for making the high-risk transition.