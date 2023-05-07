Watch: Dana White helps a disappointed Henry Cejudo take off his gloves after UFC 288 defeat

Henry Cejudo returned to the octagon after three years last night in the main event of UFC 288. Cejudo took on Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in what turned out to be a close contest.

The pair fought at an incredible pace and the bout went to a split decision, which was ruled in favor of Sterling. 'Triple C' came up short in his quest to make history and tasted defeat for the first time since 2016.

Footage has now emerged of UFC president Dana White helping Cejudo take off his gloves after the fight. A video of the interaction was uploaded to Twitter by @MMAFighting:

There was speculation that Henry Cejudo was going to announce his retirement after taking off his gloves, something many fighters do when they call time on their career.

Instead, 'Triple C' elaborated on the mixed emotions he felt about his career going forward. Cejudo appeared to be stuck in two minds while talking to Joe Rogan in the octagon and said:

"I just don't know where to take it from here, Joe. I'm a little confused right now, whether I continue [or not]. It's like Ricky Bobby, if I'm not first I'm last. And if I can't beat [Aljamain Sterling], and my goal was to go up to 145 pounds, but if I can't get the victory over [Sterling] then I just don't know where that puts me."

Henry Cejudo comments on whether ring rust affected him at UFC 288

Henry Cejudo was defeated by Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 288 on Saturday.

'Triple C' was hoping to reclaim the title he relinquished in 2020 when he announced his retirement, as well as make UFC history. The fight was highly competitive, with Cejudo giving the bantamweight champion everything he could handle.

Following the bout, Henry Cejudo appeared in front of the media at the post-fight press conference. 'Triple C' was asked if he felt the three-year hiatus affected his performance in the octagon. He responded:

"Sometimes you make your own bed and that's what happens. I gotta go back and think about what it is that I really want to do because I'm out to chase greatness, I'm not just out here to fight just to fight."

