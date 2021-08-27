"Dana White and I made millions of dollars together" - Tyron Woodley defends Dana White, but confirms that the Jake Paul fight will be his biggest payday

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has come out to defend UFC president Dana White on the issue of fighter pay.

Speaking on the All the Smoke podcast, 'The Chosen One' said that the two made a lot of money together, but admitted that his fight purse for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest payday of his fighting career.

"At the end of the day, Dana White and I, you know, we made millions of dollars together, don't get that twisted. Don't think that I didn't make a fortune in the UFC. But at the end of the day, God-willing, it's this time where I'm going to actually get paid where I feel, like at this moment in my life, I'm deserving to get paid. I'm gonna get paid a handsome purse, I'm gonna get paid crazy pay-per-view points because it would be the biggest pay-per-view [event]," said Tyron Woodley.

You can watch the full episode of the podcast below:

In Thursday's press conference, Paul claimed that Woodley will be paid four times more for their boxing match than his highest UFC payout.

"I've paid you four times more than you've ever been paid. You should be thanking me, son. Kiss the ring, son."

Paul and Woodley will face each other in the boxing ring on August 29 in an eight-round professional boxing bout.

Dana White criticised Tyron Woodley for taking a fight against Jake Paul

Dana says the Mayweather/Paul 1M buys is legit.



Convo turns to Woodley:

He hasn't won a fight in three years in something that he's actually supposed to be good at. Now he's gonna go box. How do you sell that fight? Lots of other things other than the shit that should matter. pic.twitter.com/eDmnVBc8F8 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 13, 2021

Dana White is not a big fan of the upcoming meeting in the ring between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul. The UFC president expressed his thoughts during the UFC 263 post-fight press conference.

"Tyron Woodley is 40 years old, okay? He hasn't won a fight in three years, in something that he's actually supposed to be good at. And now he's going to go box. How do you sell that fight?"

Woodley parted ways with the UFC after going on a four-fight losing skid.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Harvey Leonard