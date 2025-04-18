Dana White lauds Paddy Pimblett, Sean Strickland on WWE superstar's Nina Drama collab, Ex-UFC champ on Alexander Volkanovski's win: MMA News Roundup

UFC CEO Dana White joined the list of notable names in the MMA community, including Israel Adesanya and Joe Rogan, who lauded Paddy Pimblett's latest win. A former champion came clean on Alexander Volkanovski breaking the '35+ curse' with his featherweight title win in the main event.
Elsewhere, Sean Strickland shared his NSFW reaction to WWE superstar Rhea Ripley teaching Nina-Marie Daniele wrestling moves.
Stay up to date with everything happening in the combat sports world with Sportskeeda MMA's News Roundup.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Dana White and others laud Paddy Pimblett's win at UFC 314
In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, Paddy Pimblett shared backstage interactions he had with Dana White, Israel Adesanya and Joe Rogan following his impressive third-round TKO win over Michael Chandler.
Pimblett silenced his doubters and proved that he is a surging contender in the lightweight division. After his win, 'The Baddy' issued a callout to the top contenders in the division including Justin Gaethje and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
White said:
"Oh dude, wow... Everybody keeps doubting you, man."
Rogan embraced Pimblett and complimented him on his performance, saying:
"Fantastic, you looked fantastic, man. Really, really good, brother."
Adesanya then heaped praise on Pimblett and informed him that he won't have any doubts about him in the future, saying:
"I'm gonna stop counting you out. Such a bada**, bro."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's backstage interactions below:
Sean Strickland reacts to WWE superstar's collab with Nina-Marie Daniele
Sean Strickland recently reacted after Nina-Marie Daniele collaborated with WWE superstar Rhea Ripley.
In a clip posted to Daniele's X account, Ripley is seen teaching her some wrestling maneuvers, which caught the attention of Strickland.
The former middleweight champion took to the comment section to share his NSFW reaction regarding the techniques and mentioned that the video was spamming his page:
"This is the worst fu**ing sc*ssoring I've ever seen in my fu**ing life. Spam ad"
Check out Sean Strickland's post regarding Nina-Marie Daniele's collab with WWE superstar Rhea Ripley below:
Ex-UFC champ Demetrious Johnson shares thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski breaking '35+ curse'
Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson shared his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski breaking the '35+ curse' at UFC 314.
Johnson came clean about the narrative surrounding Volkanovski breaking the curse and highlighted that it is only pertaining to the UFC because he had already done the same outside the promotion.
'Mighty Mouse' mentioned that he's not upset with 'The Great' receiving the recognition as fans only recognize the MMA leader:
"Volkanovski, the first 35 years or older to become champion in the 125 to 155 pound division... It's not frustrating, but there's been other athletes outside of the UFC who've done it before. Yeah, but that just shows you how big [they are]. Like, nobody recognizes any other promotion."
Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments regarding Alexander Volkanovski below: