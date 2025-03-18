Dana White looks back at Matt Serra's Power Slap one-liner when he saw UFC CEO as a bellman in 2023

Dana White was on the receiving end of a sharp one-liner from his friend and UFC legend Matt Serra during a previous episode of the organization's feeder series Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.

The UFC CEO found himself in a hilarious exchange when he reunited with former welterweight champion Serra ahead of UFC 292 in Boston. White, who once worked as a bellman at a Boston hotel before his rise in MMA, decided to prank Serra and Din Thomas by dressing up in a bellboy uniform and offering to take their bags.

Serra, caught off guard by White's appearance, delivered a sharp-witted response, stating:

“Wow! I guess the Power Slap didn’t work out."

Serra's comment left White in stitches and the UFC CEO later admitted he couldn’t stop laughing for half an hour. In the episode, White took Serra and Thomas on a nostalgic tour of his old stomping grounds, introducing them to his former boxing coach and his favorite Boston eatery.

ESPN MMA reposted the video on Instagram recently and White dropped a comment, hailing it as the "best one-liner ever." He wrote:

"The BEST one liner EVER!!!!! @mattserrabjj"

Check out the post and Dana White's comment below:

Dana White reacts to Matt Serra's hilarious one-liner.

Prominent boxing promoter warns Dana White about brutal nature of boxing business

A prominent boxing promoter has warned Dana White that he has stepped into a world where the grind never really stops.

Eddie Hearn has warned White about the brutal nature of the industry as the UFC CEO recently launched TKO Boxing. Unlike the UFC, where White has full control, boxing operates under a mix of promoters, managers, and governing bodies.

Hearn made it clear that White won’t have the same authority he enjoys in MMA. White’s business model could shake up boxing, while many fans argue that sport’s long-standing traditions will resist change.

Speaking in a recent interview with FightHype, Hearn said:

"Boxing is the worst business in the world. I hope these guys have got the appetite to be up all f*cking night and sleep with one eye open every single day. Because you’re not going to get control where you can go to bed.... And expect the industry and your situation to be exactly the same. It doesn’t work like that. Every f*cker is out there hustling every single day. Guess what? I’m one of them!"

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (2:45):

