Dana White made "lowball" offer to buy BKFC for $200M and got rejected by David Feldman, claims Mike Perry

Bare-knuckle boxing phenom and former UFC fighter Mike Perry said that BKFC president David Feldman rejected Dana White's offer to acquire the promotion.

Speaking about it on a recent episode of the Overdogs podcast, 'Platinum' stated:

"You want to know what I heard about the meeting with [David] Feldman and Dana? I didn't hear this from a most reliable source, but there was a drunk guy, and he said he was talking to somebody credible, and he said something about there was an offer being made to purchase BKFC. I think it was, you know, a lowball offer, $200 million for the BKFC and Feldman said no."

Catch Mike Perry's comments on Dana White below (37:42):

While UFC has long been criticized for fighter pay, BKFC has often been credited for competently compensating its fighters.

Many former UFC stars who have crossed over to the promotion have openly spoken about the higher pay provided in the bare-knuckle boxing organization.

For context, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Perry claimed that he was earning double of what he was making in the UFC. Furthermore, per a report by InsideSport, former featherweight star Chad Mendes made more money in his BKFC debut than in his last fight at the MMA promotion.

When Dana White spoke out against the BKFC

Addressing the tragic death of BKFC fighter Justin Thornton during a post-fight press conference of 'Dana White's Contender Series 2021', White spoke out against the bare-knuckle boxing promotion's safety regulations.

Thornton succumbed to his injuries after suffering a 19-second loss to Dillon Cleckler at BKFC 20. He was hospitalized in the aftermath and was reportedly paralyzed before giving in to his injuries.

Speaking about the incident, White said:

"First of all, is anybody shocked? I mean, in bare-knuckle fighting? I'm not a big fan. And I get, I guess I would call it concerned when I see some of our people when they leave here and go there. It's like, oh my God. When you look at this, we've been putting on fights for 25 years. I've done over 7,000 fights with no serious injuries in the UFC."

