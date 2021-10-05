Who was Justin Thornton, the BKFC fighter who passed away due to injuries sustained from a nasty knockout?

Justin Thornton, a former Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter, has tragically passed away due to injuries sustained in a fight that took place at BKFC 20 in August.

The news was first reported by MMA ring announcer Christopher James. It was later confirmed by Eric Kowal of My MMA News, who posted the following to his Twitter account:

"Very sad news.... Learning of the passing of Justin Thornton. Justin passed away this morning after battling through injuries and complications that occurred as a result of his latest bare knuckle bout at BKFC 20 in August."

Eric Kowal - MyMMANews.com @MyMMANews Very sad news.... Learning of the passing of Justin Thornton. Justin passed away this morning after battling through injuries and complications that occurred as a result of his latest bare knuckle bout at BKFC 20 in August.

Justin Thornton competed as a heavyweight in multiple organizations, amassing a record of 6-18. He primarily fought regional athletes, although he does have two fights against UFC fighters on his record, having competed against Walt Harris and Chase Sherman. He also faced Dana White's Contender Series veterans Michael Lombardo and Austen Lane.

How responsible are BKFC for the passing of Justin Thornton?

BKFC already have some fingers pointed in their direction for the booking of Justin Thornton's most recent fight. Thornton, despite having a record of 6-18, was matched up against Dillion Cleckler, who holds a record of 11-1 in MMA. Cleckler also had two bare-knuckle fights on his resume, both of which ended via KO in his favor.

There was also a supposed weight disparity in the fight, with Cleckler weighing significantly more than Justin Thornton.

Dennis Donoghue @DennisDonoghue2 @MyMMANews He was put in a squash match by the promoter, vs a 15-1 guy who was ~240lb while Justin recently weighed in at 175lbs.BKFC matchmade their way into a death.

BKFC president Dave Feldman has since issued a statement to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. He had the following to say:

“This morning we were very saddened to be notified of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC 20 on August 20, 2021. We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Damon Martin @DamonMartin

BKFC fighter Justin Thornton dies after suffering knockout at BKFC 20 in Mississippi. He was 38 years old.BKFC president Dave Feldman issued a statement to me regarding Thornton's passing.

#RIP mmafighting.com/2021/10/4/2270…

When the two men fought, Dillion Cleckler knocked Justin Thornton out in the first round. The fight lasted only 19 seconds.

