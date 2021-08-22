Which two UFC fighters go by the nickname of 'The Vanilla Gorilla'?

UFC fighters Chase Sherman and Jason Witt share the nickname 'The Vanilla Gorilla'. The disputed monicker has apparently ignited a feud between the two fighters.

Last month, Jason Witt made some bold remarks leading up to his fourth and most recent outing against Bryan Barberena. Witt, a welterweight, said he would undoubtedly take on Chase Sherman for the quirky nickname if need be. It appears the Glory MMA pupil isn't worried about Sherman being three weight categories above him:

"They can all get it. This is my name, they can all get it. People ask me about Chase Sherman because I think we're two of the most known names. I'm like, put me in the cage with him, I'll fight him for that. If I lose, I don't give a s**t. But I'm gonna whoop that a**. He is heavyweight (but) it's my name, you ain't keeping it," said Jason Witt.

Check out Jason Witt's pre-fight presser leading up to UFC Vegas 33 below:

Witt's remarks have seemingly irked former Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) fighter Chase Sherman. The hard-hitting heavyweight told MMA Junkie in the build-up to his fight against Parker Porter that Jason Witt needs to stop with his overarching callouts. Sherman slammed Witt for challenging a 265-lbs giant despite being a 170-lbs fighter:

“He needs to stop,” Sherman said firmly. “He just needs to stop and change his name before I change it for him and I change his face. Ain’t no f*ckin’ 170-pound man walking around beating on his chest calling himself a gorilla. You got knocked out by two guys in less than a minute combined, one of which is my teammate...I haven’t been 170 pounds since the third grade, bro. You don’t want this.”

'The Vanilla Gorilla' Chase Sherman loses to Parker Porter at UFC Vegas 34

Chase Sherman's third fight since he commenced his second UFC stint went sourly last night. The Mississippi native went against Parker Porter on the main card for UFC Vegas 34. The bout ended with Porter getting his hand raised via a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Sherman mixed things up well and pushed the pace from the get-go.

#UFCVegas34 Official Scorecard: Parker Porter vs Chase Sherman



View All Official Scorecards: https://t.co/08JDq390YI pic.twitter.com/P8IQ3y74C2 — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 22, 2021

Combining for 266 significant strikes landed, Parker Porter (149) and Chase Sherman (117) have set a new single-fight three-round UFC heavyweight record. #UFCVegas34 — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 22, 2021

Edited by Jack Cunningham