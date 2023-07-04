Dana White is making special belts for the Mexican UFC champions

UFC champions walk around proudly with glittering golden title belts strapped around their waists. In a chat with Joe La Puma, UFC president Dana White spoke about having special title belts for the Mexican champions of the promotion.

Watch the video here.

"So there's a guy in Mexico that does this and wants to do belts. I have three Mexican champions right now and they want to do is, they want to like customize the belts...like take our belts and color them the Mexican flag and all that. It's always a cool concept for the belts and I am actually gonna do it."

Dana White says he is going to create special belts for his Mexican champions.

In the conversation, when Puma picked up a customized sneaker from White's shoe collection, Dana explained the origins of the customization on the shoe, besides revealing his plan to get the title belts of his Mexican champions customized.

The UFC has three Mexican champions currently: Yair Rodriguez, the current UFC interim featherweight champion; Brandon Moreno, the current UFC flyweight champion; and Alexa Grasso, the current UFC women's flyweight champion.

Moreno has the distinction of being the first-ever Mexican-born UFC champion; Rodriguez became the second champion from Mexico after defeating Josh Emmett via submission at UFC 284, and Grasso entered their league after submitting the legendary Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285.

Yair Rodriguez will fight Alex Volkanovski in a high-voltage bout at UFC 290 in the main event, while Brandon Moreno will take on his long-time rival Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 290. The UFC is also preparing a thrilling title defense for Alexa Grasso against Valentina Shevchenko on Mexican Independence Day in September this year.

When Dana White dismissed WWE as fake

Dana White has created a successful combat sports promotion whose pay-per-views sell like hotcakes and whose stadiums are jam-packed with live audiences. The UFC's parent company, Endeavor, recently purchased 51% of the controlling interest in the WWE. The UFC president, however, has not always been fond of the sports-entertainment giant.

"@RKORollins trust me my friend..... IT's FAKE."

@RKORollins trust me my friend..... IT's FAKE

Dating back to 2015, while responding to a fan on Twitter, Dana White posted an aggressive tweet, describing the WWE matches as "fake." The UFC president had drawn a lot of fire for the tweet from WWE fans; interestingly, one of the biggest WWE superstars and former UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, was signed to the UFC in 2008, which many believe happened because of the massive popularity, fame, and value he carried with himself from the WWE.

