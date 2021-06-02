Create
"Dana White should be a man this time" - Jake Paul tells the UFC president to bet $1 million on Tyron Woodley

Dana White and Jake Paul have been going back-and-forth for a long period of time
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
News
Jake Paul has asked Dana White to "be a man" and place a $1 million bet on his former champion Tyron Woodley.

'The Problem Child' is set to face Woodley in a boxing bout and has asked the UFC president to be a man of his word.

In the lead-up to Jake Paul's recent fight against Ben Askren, White had claimed that he would bet $1 million on Paul losing to 'Funky'.

However, the UFC president seemingly never made the bet official. But Paul claimed on social media that White now owes him money.

In his most recent YouTube video, Jake Paul was asked by his brother Logan Paul what he thought Dana White's reaction would be to the boxing match against Woodley.

Without getting into too much detailing, Jake Paul simply claimed that he thinks White should "be a man" this time and place $1 million on his former fighter Woodley.

"I think Dana White should be a man this time and actually place a $1 million dollar bet on his boy Tytron Woodley."

Dana White has had issues with Jake Paul but has also never been shy of giving him props for his business mindset. However, the UFC president has made it known that he isn't ready to do business with these guys.

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional boxing match

Jake Paul will be stepping back into the boxing ring on August 28 for his fourth professional boxing match.

For his next opponent, Paul will face Tyron Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion who has shared the octagon with the likes of Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, Kamaru Usman and some of the most devastating welterweights in the game.

On the back of a win over Ben Askren, Jake Paul will aim to put away and beat the second MMA fighter he shares the boxing ring with.

Coincidentally, a win over Woodley would lead to a victory over another former welterweight champion for 'The Problem Child.'

