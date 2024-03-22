Dana White names the one fight event he loves even more than big UFC pay-per-views

UFC CEO Dana White is a longtime, ardent combat sports fan. Ergo, it's unsurprising that he often waxes lyrical about the UFC's high-profile PPV (pay-per-view) events. That said, the MMA personality has now made a rather surprising revelation.

The 54-year-old has suggested that he loves the DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) fight events even more than the UFC's star-studded PPVs. Established in 2017 as Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, it was later renamed as Dana White's Contender Series.

The DWCS is heralded as a significant platform that helps up-and-coming MMA fighters who aspire to compete in the UFC earn a contract with the organization. Its fights aren't counted as UFC main roster bouts.

The DWCS Season 7, its latest one, concluded in October 2023. Thus far, the series has produced several stars, such as Sean O'Malley and Jamahal Hill, both DWCS veterans.

On the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast, Dana White was recently hosted by former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo.

During their conversation, White suggested that akin to the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show, the DWCS gives rising stars the opportunity to achieve MMA greatness. The UFC head honcho stated:

"The Contender Series is my favorite f**king thing to do. I actually like it better than the big pay-per-views. I like it better than anything. I can't wait for that to start again. You take two of the guys that are looked at as the best in the world, that aren't here [in the UFC] yet, and you've got one f**king shot. Show the whole world right now who you are."

He added:

"It's my favorite f**king thing to do. But to take these young guys, and bring them in, and you know -- like you guys were. You get the opportunity to come in here, and make a bunch of money, and change your family's lives. There's nothing cooler than that."

Check out White's comments below:

Watch the complete podcast episode below:

When Dana White opened up about documentary-worthy drama related to a major UFC PPV event

While Dana White appears to be more thrilled about DWCS events than the major UFC pay-per-views, the fact remains that the latter constitute a significantly greater share of the promotion's revenues. Considering that, White looks to curate the best UFC PPV cards consistently.

The UFC's next big show is none other than its third centenary numbered event, the UFC 300 PPV, which will transpire on April 13, 2024. Putting together the highly-anticipated card, which boasts three title fights, was no mean feat for White and Co.

On the Full Send Podcast a few weeks back, White indicated that with megastars such as Jon Jones unavailable, the promotion has had to work harder to book the fight card that befits the occasion of the centenary event. He noted:

"There could actually be a documentary right now being shot of behind the scenes to build UFC 300."

