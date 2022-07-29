Dana White number one, you number two speaker in MMA community - Khabib Nurmagomedov cheered Ali Abdelaziz up as latter practiced HOF induction speech in bathroom

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 alongside close friend Daniel Cormier. His longtime manager and friend, Ali Abdelaziz, had the honor of introducing and inducting him into the Hall of Fame. Prior to the event, the two shared some time together preparing for the big moment.

Will Harris, creator of Anatomy of a Fighter, was invited by Nurmagomedov to capture his journey at the UFC Hall of Fame 2022 event. Harris was on hand to capture the behind-the-scenes moments. These included the lead-up to 'The Eagle' going up on stage, speaking about his induction and everything that transpired after the event.

The video also featured Abdelaziz rehearsing his introductory speech in the bathroom and describing how he first met 'The Eagle'. Abdelaziz said:

"When I first met Khabib, I was introduced to Khabib by my brothers Rizwan and Asad, and he had torn his ACL. And they were scrambling to get some help, because he was not receiving the proper medical care where he was from."

As Abdelaziz exited the bathroom after finishing his rehearsal, Khabib Nurmagomedov offered him some advice while praising his oratory skills, which he thinks are only second to Dana White:

"Brother, you are one of the greatest speakers in all MMA community. Dana [White] number one, you number two. My opinion. Nobody close to you! Brother, you can speak without this, I swear. I say what I think. I think you can speak without this. But I want you to bring this [paper], okay [it will] help. But try to be yourself."

Check out the full video, Anatomy of a Hall of Famer, on YouTube:

Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls meeting Ali Abdelaziz in HOF speech

Khabib Nurmagomedov made it a point to mention Ali Abdelaziz in his Hall of Fame acceptance speech. The former lightweight champion mentioned the pivotal part that Abdelaziz played in his career.

Speaking about their first meeting, he mentioned:

"First time I met with Ali, it was 2014. After when I get injured. It was Rizwan, his assistant, [who] is a very big part of my success. Rizwan and Asad bring me to Ali, they introduce me. He said like, Fertita and Dana, they wanna take care of you. Because you are 22-0, 6-0 in UFC right now."

Nurmagomedov then went on to relate how Abdelaziz and his team at Dominance MMA Management helped him recover from the only major injury of his career:

"'You have big injuries, you have to be like [a] professional. You need rehab.' I'm like, 'What is this rehab, what are you talking about?' Like I didn't know this. I have to do like almost one year rehab. They bring me here to Las Vegas, they take care of me. They pay for all my rent, car, house, food, my rehab. They bring me back. Thank you so much."

Khabib Nurmagomedov profusely thanked Ali Abdelaziz for the impact he had on his career. He looked emotional as he continued his speech to draw the curtains on a splendid career worthy of being a part of the Hall of Fame.

Watch his induction here:

