"What's cooler than that?" - Dana White all praise for Israel Adesanya's competitive spirit and showmanship

Dana White is appreciative of Israel Adesanya's desire to compete frequently. The UFC supremo claimed he's impressed by the Nigerian-born Kiwi's competitive spirit and showmanship.

White showered praise on 'The Last Stylebender' for expressing a desire to fight as frequently as possible and to entertain fans every time he steps inside the octagon.

The middleweight champion is currently scheduled to defend the title against Jared Cannonier in the headliner of the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view event on July 2. Ahead of the contest, White made his feelings known about Adesanya during a recent interaction with TheMacLife.

White, who said he is looking forward to the fight between Adesanya and Cannonier, said:

"You have Israel saying, 'Belt's great, love the belt, it's been great to me [but] I want to go in and put on exciting fights and I want to do fun stuff.' ... He wants to fight non-stop, he wants to, you know, he wants to pull off spectacular moves in the fight and all this stuff. What's more fun than that, man? What's cooler than that? I look forward to it."

Watch the interview below:

Israel Adesanya weighs in on potential fight with Alex Pereira, explains why he will have the edge

Israel Adesanya is already looking forward to his next title defense following the fight with Jared Cannonier. The 32-year-old is confident about defeating 'The Killa Gorilla' at UFC 276 and, thereafter, wants to set up a fight with the only man on the planet who's managed to put him to sleep.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo Pereira vs Israel Adesanya II Pereira vs Israel Adesanya II https://t.co/a2Ql2NLfOm

On the main card of UFC 276, middleweight contenders Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland will fight, with the winner likely to be next in line for a crack at the title.

Adesanya is already licking his lips at the prospect of getting the opportunity to earn redemption against the man who's beaten him twice during their kickboxing days.

During a recent press conference, Israel Adesanya explained why he'll have the edge over Pereira in a potential title fight inside the octagon.

"This isn’t kickboxing, this is mixed martial arts. These ain’t big pillow gloves, these are four ounce deadly weapons that I can’t wait to drive through his face after I go through Jared Cannonier."

Catch the press conference below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far