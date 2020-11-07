Dana White previews upcoming UFC Vegas 13 event

We are mere hours away from UFC Vegas 13, an event which promises a card filled with amazing fights with title and ranking ramifications.

And there is nobody better than UFC president Dana White at getting viewer hyped up for what promises to an intriguing card.

White took to Twitter to preview the card for the fans.

He was particularly excited about the Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Alexander Romanov bout. De Lima is coming into the fight off the back of the brutal KO of Ben Sosoli.

Romanov, on the other hand, had an impressive first UFC outing, winning with an arm-triangle choke. He is 12-0 in his UFC career with all 12 wins by finishes.

The UFC boss was also excited about the fight between Raoni Barcelos and Khalid Taha at bantamweight. Barcelos is a well-rounded fighter with a 15-1 MMA record that includes 10 finishes, his only loss coming in 2014. Taha, meanwhile, is 13-2 in his pro MMA career with 11 finishes.

While Barcelos will have a distinct advantage on the ground, Taha is the better striker. As the UFC boss would say, “If you don’t know, now you know.”

UFC Vegas 13 to be headlined by Glover Teixeira vs Thiago Santos

While the latest UFC card is packed with amazing fights, the eyes of the MMA community will be firmly fixed on the main event.

Glover Teixeira has defied all odds and has been on a four-fight winning spree since a loss to Corey Anderson in 2018. This run includes three stoppages and a win against former LHW title challenger Anthony Smith.

Santos will step inside the Octagon for the first time since his split decision loss to Jon Jones in an LHW championship fight in July 2019.

With champion Jan Blachowicz set to take on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the 205-pound belt in March, it could be viewed that the winner of the main event of Vegas 13 is next in line for a shot at the championship.

While Santos is feeling back to his best, he will have his hands full with Glover, who is chasing another shot at a championship he previously fought for in 2014.