Dana White provides major update on Jon Jones' UFC future

Ever since Jon Jones' unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, there hasn't been much happening at the top of the UFC Light Heavyweight Division. With Jon Jones opting to sit out and even choosing to relinquish his title amid contractual issues with the UFC, it is still unknown what the future holds for the 205-lb division.

However, while speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC President said that there indeed will be another Light Heavyweight Title fight before the end of 2020. Additionally, Dana White also confirmed that the UFC is waiting to hear back from Jon Jones today in regard to the plans that are in store for the Light Heavyweight Division.

Here is what Okamoto tweeted:

Dana White just told me there WILL be another light heavyweight title fight before the end of 2020. He said he’s actually waiting to hear back from Jon Jones today, regarding what will happen with the division. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 14, 2020

In the lead-up to this weekend's UFC 252 pay-per-view which will feature Jon Jones' arch-rival Daniel Cormier in the main event, Dana White also told The Schmo that if Jon Jones is planning on staying at Light Heavyweight, he will have to fight Dominick Reyes once again.

The two men previously had an incredibly close fight at UFC 247. But to the surprise of many, 'Bones' ended up winning against Reyes via unanimous decision. There were a host of fans who thought that the latter had won the title bout, and a rematch will indeed be taking place if Jon Jones returns to the UFC and stays at Light Heavyweight.

Dana White tells @TheSchmo312 if Jon Jones stays at Light Heavyweight, he’s got to fight Dominick Reyes again. — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 14, 2020

Jon Jones and the rest of the Light Heavyweight Division

The UFC Light Heavyweight Division finally has some competition with the likes of Dom Reyes and Jan Blachowicz currently at the top of their game and desperate for a title shot against Jon Jones.

However, with Jon opting to sit out for the time being, it remains to be seen who the reigning champion will be fighting upon his return. There's a possibility that he could officially vacate his Light Heavyweight Title.

Jon Jones has been vocal regarding a mega-fight against Francis Ngannou in the Heavyweight Division and if he vacates the Light Heavyweight strap, a move up to Heavyweight could indeed be on the cards for 'Bones'.