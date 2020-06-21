Dana White provides an update on Conor McGregor's UFC status

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from fighting a few weeks ago.

Dana White has provided an update on 'The Notorious One' and his status with the UFC.

Conor McGregor recently announced his retirement from fighting once again, as the Irishman took to social media and noted that he would be stepping down from fighting. McGregor further went on to reveal that the fight game doesn't excite him anymore which led to his third retirement in four years.

In the aftermath of tonight's UFC Vegas 3, ESPN's Brett Okamoto asked Dana White if he had spoken to McGregor or heard from him in the past two weeks since he announced his retirement.

White went on record and provided an update on McGregor's current status.

UFC President Dana White was in conversation with ESPN's Brett Okamoto after the conclusion of UFC Vegas 3. Not only did White address the fights from tonight's card, but he also spoke about Conor McGregor, providing an update on 'The Notorious One'.

White was asked if he has heard from McGregor over the past two weeks since the latter announced his retirement from fighting, to which White responded by claiming that he hasn't and simply stated that "McGregor is retired".

Also asked Dana White if he's heard from Conor McGregor at all in the two weeks since he announced his retirement. He said, "No. Conor is retired." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 21, 2020

Prior to his retirement, McGregor was seemingly offered a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 249, given either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson had failed to make it to the fight.

But, McGregor went on to reject the offer, claiming that he is not a "replacement fighter", as Justin Gaethje decided to step in for 'The Eagle' and capture the interim UFC Lightweight Title by beating Tony Ferguson.

With White now officially stating that Conor McGregor has indeed retired from the sport of MMA, it is likely that the Irishman won't be returning to the Octagon anytime soon. However, many fans believe that the Irishman could be returning at some point down the line, considering the fact that this isn't the first time McGregor has retired from the sport of MMA.